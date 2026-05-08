A football-inspired lion trail is popping up across London this summer

This summer, central London is getting taken over by giant lions. Not the terrifying escaped-zoo kind, but instead an art installation celebrating the National Team.

London Heritage Quarter has announced Pride in the Quarter, a new free public art trail that will scatter 17 lion and lioness sculptures across some of the capital’s biggest landmarks between June and August, all timed to coincide with a summer dominated by international football.

Inspired by England’s iconic Three Lions crest, the near life-size sculptures will stretch across a sizeable chunk of central London, running from Trafalgar Square through St James's Park and down towards Victoria Tower Gardens. The exact placements are still under wraps for now, but organisers have confirmed the installations will appear near major landmarks, including the Houses of Parliament, Westminster Cathedral and Buckingham Palace.

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Which means there’s a very real possibility that your walk to Pret this summer will unexpectedly bring you face-to-face with a brightly painted six-foot lion.

The trail is being created by 17 artists, each giving their sculpture a distinct identity. Some are inspired by the global energy of international football tournaments, while others lean more heavily into London itself, pulling from the city’s architecture, parks and cultural mix. One sculpture is even set to celebrate Pride in London and will sit along the parade route, tying football culture into the wider identity of the city.

Artist Roshi Rouzbehani described her design as an attempt to capture London’s movement and diversity through colour and detail, which feels fitting for a trail that’s clearly aiming to be as much about the city itself as football.

International tournaments have increasingly turned central London into one massive outdoor viewing party, with fans spilling out of pubs, parks and giant screening areas every time England make it through another round on penalties. Pride in the Quarter feels like an extension of that atmosphere, just with slightly more public art and hopefully fewer shirtless men standing on traffic lights.

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The trail is also designed to function as a proper summer wander around central London. Visitors will be able to unlock information about each sculpture and artist while moving through the route, alongside food recommendations, drink and nearby attractions throughout the area. Organisers have also confirmed opportunities to support partner charities connected to the project.

Importantly, it’s completely free, which already makes it one of the more appealing London activities this summer, given the current state of everyone’s bank account.

Pride in the Quarter launches in June and runs through August 2026, with the full list of sculpture locations expected to be announced closer to launch.





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