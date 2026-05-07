Don't be in fear of the £10 pint, this bougie London pub is slashing prices to £5
Cheers
London is a great city, but it doesn’t come cheap; £10 pint this, £1,300 a month rent that, you can barely breathe in the capital without a merry ding chiming out from your phone informing you you’ve just dropped £20. Luckily, in the midst of all the uproar over a 10 quid pint, one local boozer is rolling back prices – and in one of London’s most affluent areas at that.
The Trafalgar, a Chelsea boozer based just off the King’s Road, is offering £5 lagers, ales, and ciders, Monday-Friday from 4pm-6.30, sort of like a long happy hour. What’s happier than drinking like it’s 2005? And because not everyone actually enjoys a pint, they’ve also rolled back prices for wines and spirits, with a selection also going for a fiver.
In one of London’s most notoriously expensive areas, this is a useful one to know about. Also, if you are feeling a little extra, you can get some of the hero cocktails for £7 too, making a change from shelling out upwards of £15.
Obviously, it’s not the only place offering up a cheaper-than-average pint – Spoons, anyone? Also, whilst the fear and the reality of the £10 pint is rising, that’s not to say it’s the average cost by any means. High-end spots in Mayfair, Chelsea, and more central London spots are leaning towards the higher end of acceptable, with £11 for a Moretti and £10 for Guinness. However, the average for London is around £5.77, if you’re taking in everything from a Spoons in Havering to a private member’s club in Mayfair. So, not quite time to totally panic, or smash open that piggy bank.
The self-titled £5 pours on offer at The Trafalgar include Timothy Taylor’s Golden Best Ale, Henry Weston’s Vintage Cider or Cruzcampo lager for £5. Wine drinkers can opt for a glass of Dolci Prosecco, Mirabello Blush, or El Nino de Paper red or white, whilst spirits fans are not forgotten with Beefeater London Dry Gin or Absolut Vodka and a mixer for just £5 too. If you want to be in a sophisticated boozer which has a touch of ‘I-could-run-into-Jack-Whitehall-here about it, whilst also not needing to eat paper for the rest of the month after buying a round, then it’s worth popping down to The Trafalgar.
224-226 King's Road, Chelsea, London SW3 5UA
- A new secret garden is coming to London this summer packed with three bars, chef residencies, and live music
Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
Hermione Blandford is the Content Editor for Shortlist’s social media which means you can usually find her scrolling through Instagram and calling it work, or stopping random people in the street and accosting them with a mini mic. She has previously worked in food and drink PR for brands including Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, Gordon's, The Singleton, Lagavulin and Don Julio which means she is a self confessed expert in spicy margaritas and pints, regularly popping into the pub in the name of research.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.