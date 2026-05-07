Don't be in fear of the £10 pint, this bougie London pub is slashing prices to £5

London is a great city, but it doesn’t come cheap; £10 pint this, £1,300 a month rent that, you can barely breathe in the capital without a merry ding chiming out from your phone informing you you’ve just dropped £20. Luckily, in the midst of all the uproar over a 10 quid pint, one local boozer is rolling back prices – and in one of London’s most affluent areas at that.

The Trafalgar, a Chelsea boozer based just off the King’s Road, is offering £5 lagers, ales, and ciders, Monday-Friday from 4pm-6.30, sort of like a long happy hour. What’s happier than drinking like it’s 2005? And because not everyone actually enjoys a pint, they’ve also rolled back prices for wines and spirits, with a selection also going for a fiver.

In one of London’s most notoriously expensive areas, this is a useful one to know about. Also, if you are feeling a little extra, you can get some of the hero cocktails for £7 too, making a change from shelling out upwards of £15.

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(Image credit: Getty Images)

Obviously, it’s not the only place offering up a cheaper-than-average pint – Spoons, anyone? Also, whilst the fear and the reality of the £10 pint is rising, that’s not to say it’s the average cost by any means. High-end spots in Mayfair, Chelsea, and more central London spots are leaning towards the higher end of acceptable, with £11 for a Moretti and £10 for Guinness. However, the average for London is around £5.77, if you’re taking in everything from a Spoons in Havering to a private member’s club in Mayfair. So, not quite time to totally panic, or smash open that piggy bank.

The self-titled £5 pours on offer at The Trafalgar include Timothy Taylor’s Golden Best Ale, Henry Weston’s Vintage Cider or Cruzcampo lager for £5. Wine drinkers can opt for a glass of Dolci Prosecco, Mirabello Blush, or El Nino de Paper red or white, whilst spirits fans are not forgotten with Beefeater London Dry Gin or Absolut Vodka and a mixer for just £5 too. If you want to be in a sophisticated boozer which has a touch of ‘I-could-run-into-Jack-Whitehall-here about it, whilst also not needing to eat paper for the rest of the month after buying a round, then it’s worth popping down to The Trafalgar.

224-226 King's Road, Chelsea, London SW3 5UA





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