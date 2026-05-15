A Star Wars pop-up café dedicated to Grogu has landed in London this weekend only

A brand-new Grogu Café has opened in East London this weekend ahead of the cinema release of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, and it looks less like a standard promo event and more like the kind of pop-up engineered specifically to dominate your TikTok feed for the next 72 hours.

The free experience opened today(15th of May) at Kachette Annexe on Kingsland Road, transforming the Shoreditch space into a Grogu-themed café packed with matcha drinks, themed desserts, photo moments and shelves full of Star Wars merch. Unsurprisingly, advance tickets vanished within 24 hours of release.

Running from the 15th to the 17th of May only, the café leans hard into the whole cute-chaos appeal that turned Grogu into Disney’s most marketable little gremlin since Stitch. There are pastel green drinks, character-themed doughnuts and enough branded corners to keep everyone’s Instagram Stories busy until Monday.

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The food and drinks side comes courtesy of Bread Ahead, Bubble CiTea and PerfectTed, with the menu centred around matcha-heavy specials and Grogu-inspired sweet treats. Drinks and doughnuts start from £5.50, while cookies are priced at three for £6.

(Image credit: PA Media)

There’s also a dedicated retail installation from MINISO selling Star Wars and Grogu products, because no fandom pop-up is complete without the chance to leave carrying at least one unnecessary collectable.

Disney says the café has been designed as a fully immersive fan experience rather than a traditional movie tie-in, tapping into the continued obsession with experiential food events and fandom-led pop-ups. Which, judging by the speed at which the tickets disappeared, seems to be working pretty well.

If you missed the initial booking window, there’s still a chance to get in. Additional same-day tickets are being released daily at 9am via Disney Tickets.

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The Grogu Café runs at Kachette Annexe until the 17th of May, ahead of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu landing in cinemas on the 22nd of May.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu | Final Trailer | In Theaters May 22 - YouTube Watch On





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