Eurovision Song Contest just announced its first-ever live tour to celebrate its 70th anniversary

Eurovision is one of those things that you just can’t imagine a world without, like Claudia Winkleman’s fringe or capitalism. Now, the yearly song contest is hitting the road.

The first official Eurovision Song Contest Live Tour will head to 10 European cities in June and July 2026, celebrating 70 years of the contest bringing together Eurovision Icons alongside 2026 performers.

This tour will take place just one month after the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest which is taking place in Vienna. The live show will feature some of the most memorable Eurovision performers from the past seven decades, and 10 current competing artists from the 2026 Grand Final. Plus, according to the European Broadcasting Union has confirmed that surprise guests will also perform in each city.

The Tour is heading to London, Hamburg, Milan, Zurich, Antwerp, Cologne, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Paris, and Stockholm, kicking off at the O2 on 15th June, and wrapping up at the Avicii Arena in Sweden on 2nd July, so you won’t have to travel far if you are dying to catch it.

Whilst the anniversary celebrations will be exciting news to many musical theatre kids across Europe, the news comes only months after Ireland, Spain, the Netherlands, Slovenia, and Iceland all confirmed they would not be taking part this year, after Israel were allowed to remain in the competition, despite its participation in the war in Gaza.

We don’t yet know how tickets will be retailing for, but pre-sale for the tour opens on 1st February at midday UK time – but the pre-sale is only for people with a Eurofan account. You can sign up for more information including ticket alerts at the Eurovision World website, which is also where the city by city lineup will be announced soon.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



