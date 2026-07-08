Aldi is becoming Baldi for one day only ahead of Pitbull's London show

Ahead of Pitbull's headline show at BST Hyde Park, London, this Friday, Aldi is embracing one of the internet's favourite music memes by temporarily rebranding itself as "Baldi". The supermarket will set up a one-day-only pop-up outside Hyde Park, handing out everything fans need to transform into Mr. Worldwide as thousands descend on central London.

If you've somehow missed it, Pitbull gigs have become famous for fans dressing exactly like the rapper himself. Bald caps, aviator sunglasses and smart shirts have become almost mandatory attire, turning every show into a sea of mini Pitbulls. It's a trend that's only grown over the past few years, and now the man himself wants to take it one step further.

Pitbull has called on fans to help him break the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people wearing bald caps during his BST Hyde Park performance. Naturally, Aldi has spotted an opportunity and decided to lend a helping hand.

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The Baldi stand will be giving away free bald caps, aviator sunglasses and temporary tattoos, alongside complimentary ready-to-drink Infusionist and Stefanoff cocktail cans to help festivalgoers get into character before heading through the gates.

Complete with a giant "Baldi" logo and a suitably pun-heavy "Firebald!" banner, the pop-up is expected to become one of the busiest stops outside Hyde Park as fans scramble to complete their Mr. Worldwide makeover. Given the popularity of Pitbull's shows and the sheer number of people already planning to dress up, don't expect the freebies to hang around for long.

It's the kind of brilliantly daft activation that's become synonymous with festival season. Rather than simply advertising its drinks range, Aldi is leaning into one of this summer's biggest viral moments, and in doing so might just help Pitbull make music history.

Whether you're determined to help break the world record or simply fancy a free bald cap for the journey home, Baldi looks set to be one of the most entertaining pit stops before the show.

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The Baldi pop-up will be outside BST Hyde Park on Friday, with all giveaways available free while stocks last.





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