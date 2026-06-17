London burger sensation to give away 900 free burgers today ahead of World Cup game

Black Bear Burger is one of the finest burger-flingers in the capital, and you have a chance — for today only — to try out its wares for free.

The burger chain will give away 900 burgers today, 17th June, as part of its World Cup celebrations. England does, after all, play its first match tonight at 9pm.

Here’s how it works. 100 burgers will be given away at each of Black Bear Burger’s nine London locations. And it’s first-come, first served. There’s no competition, no social media entry involved. You just turn up and hope for the best.

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As such, you’re going to need to school up on the various opening times of the London Black Bear Burger establishments. Here’s the list:

Brixton - 5pm

Camden - 12pm

Canary Wharf (Cargo Market Hall) - 11:30am

Exmouth Market - 12pm

Oxford Circus (Market Halls) - 11:30am

Paddington (Market Halls) - 11:30am

Shoreditch BOXPARK - 12pm

Victoria (Market Halls) - 11:30am

Westfield - 12pm

How early should you turn up? How busy will it be? We have no idea. Black Bear Burger’s Instagram posts on the matter have not gone full-on viral. But there’s no telling what corners of the internet the news will have spread to by now.

One other point to note: you have no choice of burger here. The freebies are all Black Bear Burger’s Double Miso Bacon burger.

However, this is the tweaked version of the Miso Bacon burger that won Black Bear Burger the Burger of the Year award at the National Burger Awards 2025.

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Need more proof the burger is worth trying? Black Bear Burger was also crowned the number two burger spot in the world, sitting behind London’s Bleecker Burger on the recently announced World's 101 Best Burger Places list for 2026.

If you’ll be visiting with a veggie, or someone who doesn’t fancy beef, Black Bear Burger does offer something else — it just won’t be free. There’s a vegan burger for £11.50 and a couple of chicken options including on-trend Hot Honey chicken (£13).

This burger giveaway is part of a promotional partnership with Snapchat, but it doesn’t sound like you’re be forced to post on the network before being served up your Double Miso delight.

The actual subject of all this fuss takes place at 9pm, when the England football team play against Croatia and will give us an idea of what sort of World Cup we can look forward to in the coming weeks.