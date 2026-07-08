ChessFest is taking over Trafalgar Square with giant chess boards and live matches

Whether you're a grandmaster in the making or someone who still forgets which way the knight moves, Trafalgar Square is the place to be this July.

The UK's biggest chess event, ChessFest, is returning to central London for another free day celebrating one of the world's oldest and most addictive board games. Taking place from 12pm until 7pm on the 12th of July, the annual festival is expected to welcome around 20,000 visitors for a packed programme of live matches, giant chess boards, lessons and family-friendly activities.

Now in its sixth year, ChessFest has grown into one of London's most unique summer events, transforming Trafalgar Square into a giant open-air chess club where complete beginners, casual players and seasoned competitors can all get involved.

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If you've always fancied learning the game properly, professional chess coaches and some of the UK's top players will be offering free lessons for both children and adults throughout the day. More experienced players can test themselves against England internationals, including British champions Mickey Adams and Gawain Jones, during a series of simultaneous exhibitions where one grandmaster takes on dozens of opponents at once.

Visitors will also be able to challenge top players to speed chess, with prizes available for anyone who manages to earn a win or even a draw.

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Elsewhere, there'll be blindfold chess demonstrations, giant speed chess matches projected onto a huge 12 x 7-metre screen and live links to ChessFest events taking place around the country.

For many visitors, though, the standout attraction will be the famous living chess set.

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Featuring 32 costumed actors bringing famous games to life, the performances combine theatre, history and live commentary from Grandmaster Chris Ward and event host Owen Williams. This year's theme is wildlife, meaning you'll see everything from kingfishers and queen bees to butterflies and hedgehogs taking the place of traditional chess pieces in a delightfully bonkers retelling of classic matches.

The 2026 festival also celebrates a major milestone in chess history: the 175th anniversary of the legendary Immortal Game.

Played in London in 1851 by German master Adolf Anderssen, the match became famous after he sensationally sacrificed both rooks and his queen before delivering a stunning checkmate, creating what many still consider the greatest attacking game ever played. Fittingly, it took place just a short walk from Trafalgar Square at Simpson's-in-the-Strand, one of the capital's most historic chess venues.

Whether you're looking to improve your opening, challenge a grandmaster or simply enjoy one of London's most unusual free events, ChessFest promises a day that's anything but stale.

ChessFest takes over Trafalgar Square from 12pm to 7pm on the 12th of July, with all activities completely free to take part in.





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