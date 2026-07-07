Lord's is hosting its first ever women's Test match this month

Lord's has welcomed some of the biggest names and greatest moments in cricket history over the past two centuries. This month, it's about to add another landmark occasion to the list.

From the 10th to the 13th of July, the Home of Cricket will stage its very first women's Test match, as England take on India in what promises to be one of the biggest events in the summer sporting calendar.

The four-day fixture marks a historic milestone not just for Lord's, but for women's cricket as a whole. While the famous ground has long hosted international women's fixtures, this is the first time a women's Test match has ever been played on its hallowed turf.

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The occasion also arrives exactly 50 years after Rachael Heyhoe Flint became the first England Women's captain to lead her side out at Lord's. Half a century later, current captain Nat Sciver-Brunt will walk out onto the same ground to lead England into another significant chapter of the sport's history.

With England and India regarded as two of the biggest names in international cricket, the match is expected to attract packed crowds across all four days, offering fans the chance to witness a genuine sporting first.

A day at Lord's is about more than just the action in the middle.

Visitors can explore a huge range of food and drink options across the ground, from street food vendors to more upmarket dining experiences, including Tommy Banks' Edrich Restaurant. There'll also be luxury brand activations taking place throughout the venue for fans looking to pick up a special souvenir from the occasion.

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Lord's remains one of the few major sporting venues where spectators are welcome to bring their own food and drink, including alcohol, making it an ideal excuse for a summer picnic while watching world-class cricket unfold.

Whether you're a lifelong cricket fan or simply fancy spending a sunny day at one of London's most iconic sporting venues, this is a rare opportunity to witness a genuine piece of sporting history.

England take on India at Lord's from the 10th to the 13th of July, with tickets starting from £5 for children and £30 for adults.





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