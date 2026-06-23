Peggy Gou is giving away items from her personal archive at a free London pop-up this week

If you've ever wanted to raid Peggy Gou's wardrobe, merchandise stash or personal collection, this Friday might be your best chance this side of a restraining order.

The globally renowned DJ, producer and fashion icon is opening the doors to "Gou,tique", a one-day-only pop-up event in east London where fans can walk away with items taken directly from her personal archive, completely free of charge.

Taking place on Friday 26th June at Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes on Kingsland Road, the event will see Peggy gifting 200 mystery items from her own collection alongside 100 pieces of archival Peggy Gou merchandise to lucky visitors.

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The giveaway arrives as Gou celebrates the release of her latest single, Wo,man, a collaboration with Nigerian superstar Ayra Starr released via XL Recordings. Described as "a euphoric summer dancefloor anthem" — would you expect anything less from Gou? — the track explores themes of "independence and shared joy". You can listen to a sneak peek at the YouTube embed below:

Peggy Gou - Wo,man (feat. Ayra Starr) SNIPPET - YouTube Watch On

Fans attending Gou,tique can also expect music throughout the day courtesy of DJs from Peggy's Gudu Records roster, with drinks and a party atmosphere befitting one of dance music's biggest names.

There is a catch, however. Entry operates on a first-come, first-served basis, with organisers warning that both access and gifting opportunities will be limited. Anyone hoping to secure one of the 300 giveaway items is advised to arrive early.

(Image credit: Peggy Gou | XL)

Since breaking through as one of electronic music's most influential figures, Peggy Gou has built a devoted global fanbase spanning music, fashion and culture. Gou,tique will be a rare opportunity for that community to take home a genuine piece of Peggy Gou history.

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Gou,tique takes place from 4pm until 9pm on Friday 26 June at Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes, 32-36 Kingsland Road, London E2 8DA.





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