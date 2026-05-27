Cult Miami Taco chain is finally arriving in London – and they’re giving away hundreds of free tacos and margaritas to celebrate

It’s rare you can get your hands on something both beloved by the Beckhams and by Barack Obama, let alone getting it for free. Unless you count listening to The Rolling Stones – even then you’ll need some headphones at the very least. Thanks to cult Miami-born hotspot Coyo Taco, that’s all about to change as the US eatery is celebrating its UK launch with a big old bash, complete with free tacos and margs as any good party is.

Coyo Taco announced plans to open up its very first UK restaurant in Victoria back in April, and to celebrate landing on UK turf, they’ll be doing an exclusive pop-up in East London to help Brits get their first ever taste for free.

On 3rd June, Coyo Taco will be popping up for one day only at Hoxton Arches on Cremer Street, giving out hundreds of tacos and frozen margaritas to get everyone hyped for its inaugural restaurant. The event kicks off at 6pm, running until 9pm – or until stocks last, which won’t be long once word gets out. After all, having one of these beauties will mean you finally have something in common with Barack Obama, Will Smith, Diplo and David Beckham, who are all reportedly fans. The whole evening will be soundtracked by a live DJ who will be keeping the vibes authentically Miamian.

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(Image credit: Coyo Taco)

The tacos themselves follow the same recipe as across the pond, with tortillas hand pressed to order, dipped in slow-cooked broth and filled with totally fresh fillings. For the carnivores, there will be Coyo’s signature Beef Birria – tender beef, onion, coriander, lime, and melted cheese – and for the veggies, there will be a grilled cauliflower complete with rich pumpkin mole, plenty of cheese and topped with avocado.

Much like the girl in your uni year who left college with insecurity and returned with a wave tattoo, a tan, and a shell necklace, Coyo’s ethos is all about authenticity and inclusivity. The food focuses on bringing proper, fresh Mexican food to the mainstream. Making it more dynamic and inclusive, according to the team behind it.

Sometimes, the closet we get to a preview of something big from the US is Reform UK winning a scarily large percentage of seats, so Coyo Taco is a welcome addition, showing Brits the good kind of influence that can make its way across the Atlantic.

You can find the free tacos and margaritas at Hoxton Arches, Arch 402, Cremer St, London E2 8HD on Wednesday 3rd June.

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