Don Broco joins 2000 Trees festival this weekend as a last-minute headliner

Ladrock legends Don Broco have replaced Alkaline Trio as one of the three headliners at 2000 Trees Festival in Cheltenham. Fresh from their head-turning appearance supporting Biffy Clyro at Finsbury Park last weekend, Don Broco have saved the day as a last-minute addition, following an unfortunate health complication from Alkaline Trio vocalist Matt Skiba.

Taking place 8-11th July at Upcote Farm, Don Broco join Funeral For A Friend and Neck Deep as main stage headliners, with a supporting bill that features Glassjaw, Pup, Militarie Gun, Superheaven, The Skints, The Bronx, A, The Wildhearts, Sunny Day Real Estate and many more across the weekend.

For the uninitiated, 2000 Trees is a wonderfully serene independent festival – and one of the UK’s best-kept musical secrets. With a capacity of just 15,000 people, 2000 Trees is a paradise for lovers of all things rock, emo, punk and indie. From its idyllic acoustic stage hidden in the depths of the woods to its legendary late-night silent disco, family-friendly atmosphere and world-beating guitar bands, it’s the antithesis of a soulless, corporate-run megafest.

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Now in its 19th year, Trees is still the only place to watch rock’s best and brightest while nestled amongst the Cotswolds’ picturesque rolling hills.

(Image credit: 2000 Trees)

With Trees turning 20 next year, it’s not the only beloved British creation celebrating a big birthday. As UK punk turns 50 this year, we recently spoke to bands on this year’s bill like PUP and Militarie Gun about how UK punk changed their lives – in a feature you’ll be able to read here on Shortlist very soon.

With no massive corporations running 2000 Trees, it’s a festival that’s born of that same DIY punk spirit – a fact that led ex-Gallows guitarist Steph Carter to set up a stage at the festival, as the current Director of Culture Marketing at Marshall Amps.

“Punk’s greatest legacy is that DIY ethos: the idea that anyone can create, anyone can start a band, as long as you’ve got something to say and the drive to get it out there,” says Carter, “You don’t need huge budgets or industry backing. You can self-produce, self-release, and put on your own shows. That spirit of independence and urgency still resonates. If you’ve got a message, punk says: don’t wait - get it out there!”

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With the sun shining and punk turning 50, you can bet that we’ll be celebrating by getting our punk spirit out in the Cotswolds (while running for the shade) at Upcote Farm this weekend. Don’t forget to pack the suncream, and we’ll catch you in the pit!





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