Jay-Z announces huge London stadium show celebrating 30 years in music

If you've been hoping to see Jay-Z back on a UK stage, this could be your only chance for a while.

The rap legend has announced a huge London date as part of his "Jay-Z 30" anniversary shows, celebrating three decades since he emerged as one of hip-hop's defining artists. The show will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on the 4th of September and marks his only UK performance of 2026.

Rather than embarking on a full world tour, Jay-Z is keeping things exclusive with just a handful of special stadium dates across New York, London, Paris and Los Angeles. That makes the Tottenham show one of the most sought-after live music events of the autumn, particularly for UK fans who haven't had many opportunities to catch him live in recent years.

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The anniversary celebrations come during a milestone year for the rapper. This week, Jay-Z is playing two sold-out nights at New York's Yankee Stadium, celebrating both the 30th anniversary of his groundbreaking debut album Reasonable Doubt and the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint, two records widely regarded among the greatest hip-hop albums ever made.

Earlier this year, he also made a surprise return to the stage at Philadelphia's Roots Picnic, performing alongside legendary hip-hop band The Roots, giving fans another reminder that his live shows remain some of the biggest events in music.

Few artists can boast a catalogue quite like Jay-Z's. Across 30 years, he's released countless classics including 99 Problems, Empire State of Mind, Hard Knock Life (Ghetto Anthem), Run This Town, Big Pimpin', Dirt Off Your Shoulder and Public Service Announcement. While the setlist hasn't been revealed, fans can expect a career-spanning celebration packed with era-defining hits and deep cuts from one of rap's most influential performers.

The London date is also significant because it arrives during a year packed with major reunion tours and comeback concerts. Despite the crowded calendar, Jay-Z's show stands out simply because of how rare it is.

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Unlike many artists celebrating milestone anniversaries with months of touring, he's chosen just a handful of carefully selected performances, making each one feel like a genuine event.

If you're planning to be there, you'll want to be ready when tickets go on sale.

Presale opens at 10am on the 9th of July, with general sale following at 10am on the 10th of July via Ticketmaster.

Ticket prices haven't yet been confirmed, but with just one UK date and a stadium expected to be packed with fans travelling from across the country, demand is almost guaranteed to be enormous.

Thirty years after changing hip-hop forever with Reasonable Doubt, Jay-Z is proving that he can still fill some of the world's biggest venues. For UK fans, this September show is likely to be the only opportunity to see him perform live this year. Tickets will go on sale on the 10th of July.





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