A first-of-its-kind punk festival dedicated to women is heading to London

Shortlist has put together an epic of Punk as it hits a milestone 50th anniversary, looking back at interviews with Patti Smith, Iggy Pop, as well as chatting to fans young and old about their favourite memories. And it’s not just us getting a little nostalgic and dusting off our leather jackets — London is getting a brand new festival which is all about the women who changed the punk scene, including a pretty cool reunion.

Called God Save the Queens, the festival is taking to the capital in October and November with gigs, talks, screenings, and workshops all celebrating the female rockers and all-out legends who made the genre what it is. The inaugural festival comes fifty years after legendary punk pioneer Poly Styrene and a generation of women helped shape punk's music, art and identity.

The festival will bring together a landmark exhibition, a one-night-only reunion performance, talks, and the release of previously unheard recordings by Poly Styrene, who passed away in 2011.

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Whilst the celebration has already been teased with a punk takeover of summer’s Everyman on the Canal back in July, the events keep unfolding across Autumn 2026. The festival’s centrepiece is a standout gig at Electric Brixton on Friday 16th October that will see the formation of God Save The Queens, a unique supergroup bringing together leading musicians from across generations. The 75-minute performance will reimagine the Poly Styrene playlist alongside iconic she-punk anthems.

The headline performance will feature an historic X-Ray Spex reunion, with original members Lora Logic and Paul Dean returning to the stage alongside Celeste Bell, daughter of Poly Styrene, performing her mother’s songs and honouring her extraordinary legacy.

On 12th September Bell will also be running an exclusive talk at the V&A, exploring the radical legacy of her mother Poly Styrene. On September 18th, the festival takes over the Saatchi Gallery which will host A Night of T/Reason featuring Lauren Estelle Jones and Celeste Bell as panellists.

Moving onto 19th October, the festival will be camping out at the British Library for a flagship panel discussion on the enduring multi-generational impact of women in alternative and DIY music culture. Bringing together original ’77 punk pioneers, contemporary artists, and leading cultural scholars, it will explore how female creativity continues to challenge the mainstream and rewrite the rules of artistic independence.

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(Image credit: Judy Nylon, London, 1976, Photo: © Kate Simon)

Music and art icons contributing to the festival include X-Ray Spex saxophonist Lora Logic, fashion designer Dame Zandra Rhodes, The Specials collaborator and The Bodysnatchers lead singer Rhoda Dakar, The Raincoats founder Gina Birch, visual artists Caroline Coon, Linder and Sue Webster, BBC Radio 6 Music DJ, The Slits manager, and The Clash music video director Don Letts and Big Joanie. Also contributing to the landmark event are The Sex Pistols’ official photographer Ray Stevenson, The Slits members Tessa Pollitt and Hollie Cook, and cult fashion brand BOY London.

You can find out more information about the festival and its events including booking tickets via the website.





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