The 50 greatest punk songs, ever! Today's biggest punk stars pick the most influential songs

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Fifty years after punk tore up the rulebook, its greatest songs are still as loud, shouty, catchy and as relevant as ever. Five decades of punk has democratised popular music letting anyone armed with just three chords and the truth get on stage, find their people, and change the world.







And these are some of punks best cuts. From first-wave firestarters to modern pop-punk anthems, we've enlisted some of today’s biggest punk and rock acts, alongside punk culture pioneers, to help us rank the 50 punk tracks that changed music forever. We couldn't resist throwing some of our favourites into the mix, too.







Crank up the volume, don your best Billy Idol snarl and get ready to pogo…

The 50 best punk songs, ever!

(Image credit: BOB CHAMBERLIN / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

50. Rise Above — Black Flag (1981)

"Rise Above by Black Flag is one of my favorite punk songs. I grew up with The Clash and Black Flag as huge influences, and the energy of the crowd shouting 'Rise above / We gotta rise above!' gives me the adrenaline I need from punk rock sonically.

"And the statement is the truth. Every lyric to this day still resonates with me and I think shows how timeless punk will always be."

- As chosen by TX2

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49. Identity — X-Ray Spex (1977)

“It’s incredible how Poly Styrene, fifty years ago, in this fast paced, danceable visceral track, epitomises the plight of many modern day young people, in the social media age especially. To the point where one’s own reflection, not living up to the desired self image, or validation that comes with the commercial and media attention, invokes an immediate response of violent self harm.... all in a 2 minute 17 second track.”

- As chosen by Joe Sangre, artist and owner of Eighties punk boutique, Pure Sex

48. Linoleum — NOFX (1994)

“One of the first songs that like really changed my world was Linolium by NoFX. But of course, it's hard because I feel like everyone might have a different definition of punk. It’s so subjective.”

- As chosen by Adam Lazarra, frontman of 2000s emo rockers Taking Back Sunday

(Image credit: Gary Clark/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

47. MakeDamnSure — Taking Back Sunday (2006)

"Taking Back Sunday’s - MakeDamnSure, was a track that really helped shape my musical journey, it was the first time I can remember hearing lyrics that made me really feel something other than ‘Oh that’s nice’

"It was a totally new approach to storytelling that I had never witnessed prior to this song. It wasn’t cookie cutter, the toxicity, the rawness and shifts from light to dark really spoke to me. Twenty years later this track is still as current as the day it came out, in my mind!"

- As chosen by rising Australian pop metal stars Melrose Avenue

46. Ain’t Got A Clue — The Lurkers (1978)

Hailing from Uxbridge and Fulham, and proof that literally anyone could pick up an instrument and make a record, The Lurkers caught lightning in a bottle with this Ramones-style foot stomper. A definitive early punk single by the West Londoners, and an important record for label Beggars Banquet (aka Beggars) which would go on to become the home of imprints Rough Trade, XL, and Matador, paving the way for the indie explosion to come.

45. One Chord Wonders — The Adverts (1977)

Not true. The Adverts could play three chords. Just not necessarily in the right order. A John Peel favourite, and an important seminal track for Stiff Records — the eventual home of 2-tone, and organisers of the legendary Stiff Tours.

44. I’m Stranded — The Saints (1977)

They may have been Australian but this debut single from The Saints was a pitch perfect fit for the UK punk scene. Sounds writer Jonh Ingham declared it the "Single of this and every week", with The Saints kickstarting the DIY scene in their native Australia.

(Image credit: Noel Vasquez via Getty Images)

43. Orchestra of Wolves — Gallows (2006)

"The riff. The vocals. The absolute chaos of the whole track. It's the kind of song that makes you want to start a fucking riot. This was one of the biggest inspirations during the earliest days of MOSKITO.

"We were obsessed with chasing that same raw, guttural sound that Frank Carter's [Gallows frontman, .ed] producer at the time, Thomas Mitchener, managed to capture so perfectly. Getting to record our first two singles with Thomas was a full-circle moment for us, and he absolutely brought that same intensity into the studio. We've never been shy about our love for Frank and the impact he's had on us as a band. His music has shaped so much of what we do, and in our eyes, he goes down as one of the best to ever do it."

- As chosen by rising British rock ‘Shouty boy band’ MOSKITO

42. Jet Boy, Jet Girl — Elton Motello (1977)

“It’s outrageous, obscene and forces you to dance!”

- As chosen by Harry Martinez, singer from British rock ‘n’ rollers, Split Dogs

41. Right to Work — Chelsea (1977)

One of the major punk singles from ‘77, a rousing chorus with a political punk message, too, addressing youth unemployment, strikes, and economic decay under James Callaghan's Labour government. Chelsea's original line-up featured the soon-to-be-known-as Billy Idol on guitar — the band fractured, with Generation X rising from its ashes.

40. How Will I Rest in Peace If I'm Buried by a Highway?// — KennyHoopla (2020)

"KennyHoopla's 'How Will I Rest in Peace If I'm Buried by a Highway?//' is my favourite punk track. The first time I heard it, it felt unlike anything I'd ever listened to before, yet somehow deeply nostalgic at the same time.

"It captured the same melancholic dreamy atmosphere that bands like Joy Division created but fused with an explosive energy that felt completely fresh and magic. This song even inspired a whole era of PAVÉ's writing. Rather than hiding from feelings of anxiety or uncertainty, it embraces them, releases them, and leaves you feeling lighter by the end of the track. That wave and release of emotion is exactly what punk is about."

- As chosen by Manchester alt rock band PAVÉ vocalist Alayna-Jade

39. Where's Me Jumper? — The Sultans of Ping FC (1992)

“His mother is angry. His brother is angry. His girlfriend is angry. Even the dog. This is not a song about a jumper. This is a song about a man completely alone in the world because he misplaced an item of clothing.”

- As chosen by Otto Rot, one half of art rock-pop-comedy duo, Otto and Astrid

(Image credit: Dick Barnatt/Redferns via Getty Images)

38. Where Have All the Boot Boys Gone? — Slaughter & The Dogs (1978)

Manchester punk legends take no prisoners with this Pistols-inspired rant which sums up the teen tensions of the time, reflecting on the broiling violence of 'suedeheads' and 'skinheads' — a subculture being increasingly being co-opted and hijacked by the far-right National Front political party of the time. There's a touch of glam here, with the band taking inspiration from Bowie, T-Rex and Slade.

37. Emergency — 999 (1978)

Led by lovable Nick Cash, 999 were masters of punk pop, and this is a belter. A huge chart hit on both sides of the Atlantic for the London punk band, it's got as much in common with the likes of Talking Heads as it does Magazine and Buzzcocks. The rest of the band's output set the stage for bands like Blink-182 and Sum 41.

36. The Possibility of Life's Destruction — Discharge (1982)

"AWAP as a band were brought up on punk, hardcore and crossover. Bands like Suicidal Tendencies, Minor Threat , Bad Religion and Dead Kennedys were joined by death metal, thrash and Motorhead in making us think and jump around in equal measure.

"One track that unites us all is by Discharge. The Possibility of Life's Destruction is razor sharp, has the pounding D-Beat that dissects a fucked up 80's world that has not changed 30 years later. Truly seminal and fucking raging."

– As chosen by Matt Mason, singer of British thrash punk band AWAP

35. Sunday Bloody Sunday — U2 (1983)

“I don't even really listen to U2, but I feel like Sunday Bloody Sunday is a pretty fucking great song that's anti-horrible things.”

- As chosen by Joshua Cain, guitarist in emo rock band Motion City Soundtrack

(Image credit: Frank Mullen/WireImage via Getty Images)

34. Drain the Blood — The Distillers (2003)

Brody Dalle delivers pure gravel-throated fury on a defining anthem of the 2000s punk revival. From the still-astonishing Coral Fang album, it's produced by Gil Norton, famous for his work with Pixes and Foo Fighters. That The Distillers never put out a follow up album is one of modern punk's great tragedies.

33. Shot by Both Sides — Magazine (1978)

Howard Devoto leaves The Buzzcocks and drops a scintillating slice of avant-garde punk, pointing the way to a post-punk future. Angular guitars and intellectual lyrics, but with that same vein of alienation being tapped, it's been covered by Radiohead and acts as a bridge to the new-wave 80s era to come.

32. Warhead — U.K. Subs (1980)

OG punks, led by the indefatigable Charlie Harpergargle razor blades for this dark punk anthem. The Subs play their final gig in 2027, when the frontman hits 83. Someone give this man a knighthood.

31. Understatement — New Found Glory (2002)

“My entry to punk music was pop punk, and specifically the album ‘Sticks and Stones’ by New Found Glory. I was going through a breakup - like, the high school breakup where it hurts you unbelievably - and they really found me. That was my personal breakthrough into that. Understatement was always my favourite track on the album.”

- As chosen by Cody Carson, frontman of Floridian pop punk stars, Set It Off

(Image credit: Lindsay Brice/Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images)

30. Rebel Girl — Bikini Kill (1993)

The riot grrrl anthem: raw, revolutionary and pure girl power, this is feminist punk at its sharpest. Joan Jett was in the producer's seat for this one — a real torch-passing moment for two generations of women in punk.

29. Five Corporations — Fugazi (1998)

“It’s one of the later Fugazi songs I really love, that’s so fun to listen to. I love it. It’s a fucking great song. I would advise everyone to listen to Fugazi, and to watch the Jem Cohen Fugazi documentary, Instrument.

"It is incredible. School yourselves on Fugazi because we need more Fugazi. Be the Fugazi you want to see in the world.”

- As chosen by Justin Pierre, vocalist of emo rockers Motion City Soundtrack

28. Hanging on the Telephone — The Nerves (1976)

“This is just a perfect, perfect song. Blondie’s cover of it is so good, and to me, it's just like a classic. It’s like pop punk, right? That is such a great song.”

- As chosen by Eric Keen, bassist in US punk rock outfit The Menzingers

This one's not on Spotify, so here's the original '45 version as uploaded to YouTube:

27. Boredom — Buzzcocks (1977)

Before the Buzzcocks went pure punk, this was a mantra for the time. The Deveto-era tune was self pressed in a debut batch of just 1,000 copies, the song an early, self-lacerating parody of the punk movement.

26. Top of The Pops — The Rezillos (1978)

Scotland’s finest (don’t tell The Skids), punk at its most feel-good. There's a B-Movie energy to this scathing attack on the '70s record industry, and the lip-synced era of the BBC's titular Top of the Pops. Fun fact: Guitarist Jo Callis would go on to join The Human League, and write all-time Top of The Pops classic, Don't You Want Me.

(Image credit: Mick Hutson/Redferns via Getty Images)

25. Come Out and Play — The Offspring (1994)

The song that launched The Offspring into the mainstream, full of anthemic punk chants and powered by that unmistakable “keep ’em separated” refrain (spoken by Jason 'Blackball' McLean, a buddy of the band who was paid $200 and a doughnut for his efforts. Hopefully he got a little more later down the line — the massive radio hit helped turn its parent album Smash into the highest-selling independent label album of all time).

24. Alternative Ulster — Stiff Little Fingers (1979)

“It's a protest song. It's unbelievably catchy; it's gruff… and Stiff Little Fingers are fucking awesome.”

- As chosen by Greg Barnett, vocals in Pennsylvanian punk band The Menzingers

23. Holiday in Cambodia — Dead Kennedys (1980)

A spine-tingling riff, coupled to a searing vocal from Jello Biafra that escalates to a brutal climax. One of the most political bands of the 80's US punk scene, Holiday... sets its sights on the hypocritical liberal college students of the era who couldn't put their protest into action.

22. Sheena Is a Punk Rocker — Ramones (1977)

The Ramones gave punk its own party anthem with this irresistible two-minute blast of bubblegum hooks, teenage rebellion and pure New York cool.

21. Ruby Soho — Rancid (1995)

A huge ’90s punk anthem, with more than a passing nod to OGs The Clash. Underneath the punchy riffs there's a soppy side to this one, with singer Tim Armstrong talking the strains of navigating life on the road while in a relationship.

20. Sound of the Suburbs — The Members (1979)

The definitive (sub)urban anthem — if The Sex Pistols were Soho, The Members were Surrey, giving voice to the boredom felt in commuter towns and middle England.

(Image credit: McCaffrey/Michael Ochs Archive via Getty Images)

19. Search and Destroy — Iggy & The Stooges (1973)

A foundational epic that was to inspire punk on both sides of the Atlantic, from the album Raw Power - and produced by none other than David Bowie. It's original mix was so low-fi and visceral as to become legendary (and somewhat self-destructive — considered unlistenable by some quarters, a later remaster revealed Search and Destroy's more nuanced majesty. And it still kicked arse.)

18. This Is Not A Love Song — Public Image Ltd (1984)

"One of my favourite punk songs of all time is Public Image Ltd’s This Is Not a Love Song. It was one of the first punk songs I discovered as a teenager and one of the first tracks I ever learned to play on guitar. But not the original version. The version that first captivated me was this raw live recording from the Rotten to the Core bootleg, where the song feels even more chaotic and twisted.

“It’s John Lydon’s voice, the sarcasm, the aggression and the feeling of someone completely unwilling to play along. To me the song feels like a rejection of the expectations placed on artists and the contradictions of the music industry. I resonate with that a lot… The battle between authenticity and success.

“But beyond that, there is this emotional tension in the way he delivers the vocals that has always resonated with me. There is a sense of detachment, frustration and conflict, the feeling of being trapped in a game where the rules keep changing. So if you interpret the song as a love song, the song resembles the darker side of love; obsession, illusion, the power struggles and the feeling of being caught in a game where nobody really wins."

- As chosen by punk-metal-trap trailblazer, Mimi Barks

17. White Riot — The Clash (1977)

“It's got to be The Clash. They’ve got that real great punk energy. I did a movie called The House of Tomorrow, and in that film my character joins a punk band called The Rash.

"Making that movie and working with one of my best friends now, an actor called Alex Wolff, who's also an incredible musician, introduced me to all sorts of punk music for that whole shoot.”

- As chosen by actor Asa Butterfield

16. Gary Gilmore’s Eyes — The Adverts (1978)

TV Smith’s earworm about a US serial killer probably has the finest final lyric in punk history: 'Gary and his eyes have parted company', documenting the real-life story of US murderer Gary Gilmore, who donated his organs to medical science before his execution. Despite the subject matter, it still made its way to Top of the Pops — and caused a tabloid outcry in the process.

15. Ready Steady Go — Generation X (1978)

The West London punk band that kick started frontman Billy Idol’s firm icon status - Ready Steady Go is fast, fun and full of more energy than you can shake a (Billy Idol-style) fist at.

14. Another Girl Another Planet — The Only Ones (1978)

A perfect combo of punk attitude and power pop romance, driven by one of the greatest guitar riffs of all time. Covered by every good pop-rock band worth their salt (The Replacements' live version might even surpass the original), this one's not only one of the great punk songs, but the best pop songs, period.

(Image credit: Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

13. Anarchy in the UK — Sex Pistols (1977)

Look up punk in any dictionary and we can guarantee you’ll see one thing: a picture of the Sex Pistols. The definitive snarling punk anthem. "I am an Antichrist / I am an anarchist", an opening line for the ages, setting a confrontational, nihilistic tone that challenged 1970s British establishment values. A few days after its release, the band were a last minute replacement for Queen on the prime time Today show, hosted by Bill Grundy on Thames Television. It's a classic TV meltdown, with the Sex Pistols shocking middle-England to its core with their vulgar language and tearaway image — and acting as a wake up call to a generation of TV-glued disaffected youth across the nation.

12. Neat Neat Neat — The Damned (1977)

The second Damned single and another solid gold punk classic. Frantic and fabulous, a breakneck track that showcases drummer Rat Scabies lightning-fast work behind the kit.

11. Cherry Bomb — The Runaways (1976)

A snarling teenage rebel anthem that paved the way for generations of women in punk, it's a tail-end-of-glam clarion call for the punk era just over the horizon. That 'Hello daddy, hello mom / I'm your ch-ch-ch-cherry bomb!' line? Delivered by the then-15-year-old Cherie Currie, with the song written on the spot for Currie's audition by Joan Jett and Kim Fowley. Madness.

10. Amyl and the Sniffers — Jerkin’ (2024)

The Aussie outfit are arguably the greatest punk band to emerge in at least the past twenty years, and frontwoman Amy Taylor’s shouts of “Keep jerkin' on your squirter / You will never get with me!” are pure punk perfection.

(Image credit: Gus Stewart/Redferns via Getty Images)

9. Oh Bondage Up Yours — X-Ray Spex (1977)

Wildly original, with a startling vocal from Poly Styrene. Feminist, original and a total punk icon. Spearing the consumer culture, corporate commercialism, and societal expectations placed on young women, X-Ray Spex were true pioneers, a mixed-race, mixed-gender band bringing saxophones, jazz sensibilities and the kitchen sink to the guitar-focussed punk scene.

8. What’s My Age Again? — Blink 182 (1999)

Bratty, ridiculous and insanely catchy — the song that helped pop punk explode into the mainstream. It's tale of arrested development saw them leading the pop punk charge, in no small part thanks to the band's knack for a funny video at the height of MTV's power — this is the one where they're legging it down the street in their birthday suits.

7. Teenage Kicks — The Undertones (1978)

Three minutes of perfectly told teen longing - all in one perfect pop song. The influential DJ John Peel's favourite song ('Teenage dreams so hard to beat' is engraved on his headstone), its lovelorn lyrics an antidote to The Troubles tearing The Undertones' native Northern Ireland apart.

6. Buzzcocks — Ever Fallen in Love (With Someone You Shouldn't've) (1978)

Inspired by a line from Guys & Dolls, Ever Fallen in Love isn’t just a punk classic - it’s clever, and one of the catchiest songs ever written. Bisexual Pete Shelley moves away from punk's nihilism for a heart-on-sleeve lyric about unrequited love and silent longing — written at a time when male sexuality was viewed in mono as simply focussed on 'booze and birds'. There's never been a better song about heartbreak.

5. American Idiot — Green Day (2004)

The rousing punk anthem spurred a whole new generation of punks, with just as much attitude… and even catchier riffs. A challenge to the dim-witted George Bush Jr. presidency, the Iraq War and sensationalised news cycle, it reinvigorated the band, seeing music fans re-evaluate Green Day as no mere pop-punkers, but as the politically-charged punk flag bearers of the era.

(Image credit: Howard Barlow/Redferns via Getty Images)

4. Blitzkrieg Bop — Ramones (1976)

“Oh gosh, it’s so fun! I feel like my favourite punk songs started when I played Guitar Hero as a kid - which is weirdly what got me into like rock music initially. That was kind of my first exposure to music.”

- As chosen by US metal singer Scene Queen

3. God Save The Queen — Sex Pistols (1977)

“For me, the greatest punk record of all time is the Sex Pistols' 1977 single God Save the Queen. I believe you should always judge a record by its cover, and Jamie Reid's artwork has become one of the most iconic record sleeves ever created.

“While fiercely anti-establishment, it cleverly uses the Queen's portrait and the Union Jack, giving it an unmistakably British identity. These striking graphics spoke to me personally and perfectly captured a defining moment in British history. The artwork reflects the anger, energy, and attitude of the music itself, becoming a powerful symbol of youth rebellion and the punk movement.”

- As chosen by Endless, acclaimed artist famed for his punk window takeover for Liberty

2. London Calling — The Clash (1979)

“Punk is the textbook of my life. It’s my Bible. Choosing one song is tough, but for me, London Calling is the best. It doesn’t sound like punk - that’s why I love it!”

As chosen by Japanese metal band, SiM

(Image credit: Gus Stewart via Getty Images)

1. New Rose — The Damned (1976)

“The first British punk single, and still the best, New Rose arrived with a bang in October ‘76, months before the Pistols ‘Anarchy…’ made its debut, in the process creating a template for hundreds of bands to follow. It’s two minutes of pure, perfect, punk adrenalin. Rat Scabies’ machine gun drumming, Brian James’ chopping guitar, Captain Sensible’s bouncing bass and Dave Vanian’s rollercoaster vocal, captured in all their chaotic live brilliance by producer Nick Lowe.

“The first time I heard vampire wannabe Dave Vanian ask ‘Is she really going out with him?’ it was instant inspiration. I knew I had to form a band - or write a fanzine. I chose the latter. Unlike the Pistols, The Damned weren’t interested in anarchy or monarchy. They were rock ‘n’ roll funsters. Suddenly my Pink Floyd records sounded very old. New Rose grabbed me by the scruff of the neck, and 50 years later, it still hasn’t let go.”

- As chosen by Steve Keaton (nee May) , influential former Sounds magazine punk journalist, and publisher of Tales of Dayglow fanzine





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