Oasis documentary from Peaky Blinders creator just got its first trailer

Oasis: the comeback that launched a thousand tie-in clothing launches, screaming fans, and parodies. Live 25 was one of the biggest and most anticipated reunion tours in history, with tickets selling out last year in the blink of an eye. Following in the footsteps of Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift, it was announced earlier this year that the duo were getting a new landmark documentary – created by Steven Knight no less. Now, we finally have a trailer.

Called Oasis: Don’t Look Back In Anger, the trailer shows snippets of the new feature-length documentary — a Hulu Original, meaning it'll eventually make its way to Disney+ streaming. Unlike the actual reunion which was years in the making, fans don’t have long to wait for the film which will land in select cinemas on September 11th before releasing on Disney+ later.

Oasis Documentary | Official Trailer | In Theaters September 11 - YouTube Watch On

The trailer opens with overlapping reports from various news outlets around the globe all talking about the brothers. The clips are taken across the duo’s career, from early days when they were being compared with the Beatles, all the way up to the “days of speculation” surrounding their reunion. There is a mix of footage, some earlier, grainier clips showing the pair significantly younger although with pretty similar hairdos, then more recent videos from 2025.

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The way it ended, unacceptable. It didn’t sit right with me Liam Gallagher in Oasis: Don't Look Back in Anger

Later, frontman Liam is seen at the mic in the dark practice room, moments before the concerts kicks off. The two brothers eye each other up in the clip as Noel speaks about past “tension” between the pair in a voiceover. “Will it fall apart again?” he asks.

Then it breaks into the full on behind-the-scenes, crowds-in-full-swing footage that brings chills to your whole body, as the last moment of quiet before the gig kicks off rolls around is quickly replaced with millions of fans, lights, fireworks, and cheering crowds.

According to the official synopsis, the documentary “charts Liam and Noel Gallagher’s triumphant reunion tour" calling Oasis Live ‘25 "one of the most anticipated rock ‘n’ roll comebacks of our time."

"The film is an unapologetically uplifting account of the biggest musical event of 2025, capturing the experience and emotions of the band and their fans across the world," it added.

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The unique perspective includes rehearsal, backstage, and onstage access as well as the first joint interview with Noel and Liam in over 20 years. Alongside the band’s sold-out world tour, the film also explores the profound emotional impact of this phenomenal global cultural moment and what their music means to audiences and generations worldwide.

I just don't see myself on stage with Liam Noel Gallagher in Oasis: Don't Look Back in Anger

Speaking about the doc, Steven Knight said: “I genuinely cannot wait for the world to see this film. I believe it captures the spirit and emotion of a global cultural moment and does justice to the wit and genius of two exceptional people.

"I wanted to tell the story of the brothers and the band, but just as important, the story of the fans whose lives the music has touched and sometimes changed forever. It is also the story of how music and songwriting can unite generations, cultures, countries and in a time of spite and division, give us all some reason to hope.”

Working alongside Knight is Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace (“Shut Up and Play the Hits”, “Meet Me in the Bathroom”) who have directed the film. The producers are Sam Bridger (who also worked on Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now) and Guy Heeley (Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man). Whilst the rest of the creative team is suitably behemothic — maybe most notably involved is Oscar®-winning sound mixers James Mather (Top Gun: Maverick and Belfast) and Tarn Willers.

The film will be heading to selected cinemas with bookings already open for some UK cinemas.

London's BFI will be hosting two exclusive preview screenings of the documentary, with tickets already available for screens on 9th and 10th September, priced between £24 and £28. You can check out tickets and screenings here.





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