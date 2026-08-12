Phoebe Bridgers knows how to create hype as well as great music, and, as her long-awaited, highly-anticipated third album is finally dropping this Friday (14th August) she’s throwing a party.

Well, a concert. Same thing, no?

Bringing all the lost boys of North London into one room, Bridgers will be playing at a tiny, intimate show in London next week. And somehow, she has chosen the *most* Phoebe Bridgers venue London possibly has to offer.

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The 31 year old singer songwriter will be performing a solo gig at Union Chapel on Monday 17th August just three days after the new album drops. The show will mark the first time Bridgers has performed in London since 2022. As well as a gig at the gorgeous Union Chapel in Highbury, Phoebe will be performing at Circuit in Kingston on the Wednesday (19th), followed by shows in Brighton and Bristol too.

The whole gig is presented by Rough Trade who also recently announced a special release of vinyls which is a total 80s nostalgia fest.

Phoebe Bridgers - Lost Boys (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

In keeping with recent Phoebe Bridgers gigs across the US, this show will be strictly filming-free, meaning every attendee will be forbidden from recording, having to relinquish any phones, smart-watches, cameras, peculiar glasses, or any other spy-like or tech accoutrements

The official event page says: “Upon arrival at the venue, all phones, smart watches, and accessories will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their belongings at all times and can access their phones throughout the event at designated Phone Use Areas in the venue. All phones will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the event space.”

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If you want to get your hands on tickets, you best be speedy; tickets go on sale on 13th August at 10am, and there will be two shows on the day – one matinee with doors at 4pm, and another main show that kicks off later at 7.30pm. It looks as though each gig will last around 45 minutes according to the event page. Each ticket also gives you access to a copy of the new album Lost Weekend on CD which you can pick up either from the venue or from the Rough Trade East store.

(Image credit: Union Chapel via Facebook)

The tickets will be going on sale via DICE so head to the website to get your bearings ahead of the fan-crazed rush tomorrow, and even set an alarm online so you don't forget.

If you don’t manage to catch Phoebe’s performances next week, you might be lucky enough to see her shows at the O2 in December later this year — they're a touch bigger, with the O2 playing host to 20,000 fans.





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