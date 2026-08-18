Your next job could be as the world’s first Martini tester – and you’ll be visiting some of London’s chicest bars

The idea of a Martini Tester job feels up there with a swimming pool full of lemonade or a house made of chocolate; the kind of ridiculously extravagant invention that doesn’t seem quite real. However, one lucky (and slightly inebriated) person will get the gig of official Martini Tester for London based event page DesignMyNight, giving them a chance to drink their way around some of the best bars in London.

There has been a martini boom over the last year, with the sophisticated tipple having a resurgence as Gen Z cosplay as being a functioning adult rather than the broke trainwreck they are (at least in my case).

The martini is sort of like the Victoria Sponge of the cocktail world: with stripped back ingredients, you have nowhere to hide. Martinis (and Viccy Sponges) are all about the quality of ingredients, and the little twists each chef or mixologist has which makes their signature serve unique.

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That might help explain the quiet rivalry across plenty of London bars all claiming to make the best one. Bob Bob Ricard serves up the world’s coldest martini at -22 degrees; Dukes Bar in St James’ has a long legacy of serving up perfect pours from its iconic tableside cart; newer kid on the block and Topjaw favourite Three Sheets is a strong contender, and that’s before we get to all the adventurous twists on the classic from a Spiced Okra Martini at Chishuru, Caviar bump accompanying tipples, and Rita’s coveted £9 mini martini with a touch of lemon oil in Soho.

(Image credit: Hawksmoor)

With interest in the classic martini growing (dry martini orders surged almost 20% year on year), events listings site DesignMyNight is looking for someone to separate the wheat from the chaff – or the vodka(n) from the vod...kant. The job isn’t exactly your usual LinkedIn salaried affair, instead it’s a position worth £1,400 in food and drink tabs, as well as an overnight stay in one of London’s most luxury hotels. They’ve also got your travel covered so you don’t even have to be a local to do it.

You’ll be testing martinis across five different top rated bars, including: The Egerton House Hotel, Bob Bob Ricard, Hawksmoor Martini Bar, Archive & Myth, and Murder Inc. You’ll be treated to an overnight stay and fully decked out breakfast at Egerton House Hotel, as well as taking part in a martini masterclass so you can replicate your favourite sips after the gig’s up. Egerton House Hotel is one of those traditionally, discreetly bougie red-bricked hotels in the heart of Knightsbridge. You’ll get a three-course meal for two at Bob Bob Ricard, the same at Hawksmoor, and three rounds of snacks and drinks at Murder Inc, rounded off by yet another couple of rounds of drinks at Archive & Myth – and hopefully a couple of aspirin before bed too. Not a bad day on the job.

There are no qualifications or restrictions to apply for this job. Candidates have to be aged 18 or over but that’s about it. Hopefully you actually like martinis too, but there’s not actually a stipulation that you have to be enamoured with the serve… This gig would certainly be a kind of martini-drinking boot-camp of sorts if you didn't. Applications are now open and will close on 14th September. You can find the application here .

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