I wish all pubs would follow Wetherspoons’ new rule

Love ‘em or loathe ‘em, we’ve all nipped into a Wetherspoons pub for a quick, cheap pint at one point or other. But a new rule rolling out across the budget-friendly bar chain might make a round at your local Wetherspoons more tempting than ever before.

Wetherspoons pubs have announced that they are banning the act of playing music, videos or taking calls over a smartphone loudspeaker in its bars.

“Following complaints from customers who are being driven nuts by other people’s videos and amplified phone conversations, Wetherspoon has asked customers to switch their phones to silent or to use earphones,” reads a statement from the chain.

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I never thought I’d find myself agreeing with Wetherspoons’ chair and founder, Tim Martin, but we can’t help but respect the move. He said: “In a world dominated by other people’s music and amplified sound, Wetherspoon pubs are an oasis of tranquillity and contemplation. In order to avoid customers being driven chicken jalfrezi by a cacophony of sound, we are kindly asking phone users to pipe down.”

Can we get him to enforce the rule on buses and trains, too?

The best thing Wetherspoons has ever announced?

Wetherspoons pubs have a reputation for being a bit soulless — few play music to keep licensing costs down, and there’s a canteen-like approach to the layout of many of the chain's locations, rather than the cosy feel of more intimate pubs.

Wetherspoons has a knack for finding grand old buildings and reviving them, if not recapturing the original magic of the venues, while low prices pile pressure on independent pubs nearby that can’t be matched.

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And yet, is there anywhere better in London for a pre-drink? Or an affordable breakfast? If Wetherspoons does manage to ban disturbing, obnoxious phone use in its bars, all the power to them, and it’s something I’d like to see other bars enforce.

Will Wetherspoons actually be able to manage it though? Seeing how busy its bar staff usually are, I’d be surprised — and I personally wouldn’t fancy telling a punter a few pints in that they need to turn down their TikTok feeds.





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