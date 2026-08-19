Queen 1986 concert movie to get special 360-sound gig-like screening at London's Roundhouse

In October, a Queen concert film is getting a release in cinemas, including IMAX, but it will also have a special one-day-only screening at London’s Roundhouse.

Queen Budapest will be shown at the popular gig venue on 3rd October, a few days ahead of its cinema release on 7th October.

There will be two screenings on that day, one at 2pm, another at 7pm. And the pitch is it will get you closer to the atmosphere of an actual Queen gig than just watching at a cinema could hope to.

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The audience will watch the show standing, with the concert film displayed on a “giant LED screen, with full surround sound [and] synchronised lighting.” You’re welcome to sing along too, a factor we’re less persuaded by.

One vision

Queen Budapest is a filming of the band’s 1986 stadium concert, in which they played in front of 80,000 fans.

The 2026 re-release sees the original film re-scanned and remastered in 4K. It was originally relesed on VHS and laserdisc back in 1987, and on Blu-Ray in 2012.

The concert was from Queen’s last tour, in support of their A Kind of Magic album.

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“Peter Jackson’s team have done a magnificent job of restoring the original film footage, at the highest resolution ever; it’s pristine and the quality is breathtaking. I think you’re going to love it. For the sound, we’ve been able to do some top quality restoration work as well,” says Brian May.

And, yes, he’s referring to Peter Jackson of The Lord of the Rings fame — his Park Road production studio is behind the new remaster.

The release is around 90 minutes long, just like the original version. 2012’s re-release was padded out to almost two hours thanks to added documentary segments.

Tickets for the two screenings will be available from the Roundhouse website, while you can sign up for ticket alerts for the cinema release over at the film’s own site.





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