Nanoleaf's LED face mask serves The Skin I Live In realness

You may know Nanoleaf for its funky smart light panels, but it has just reached way out of its comfort zone with a light therapy face mask.

Nanoleaf showed off this new skincare gadget at CES 2025.

A first glance at the Nanoleaf LED Light Therapy Face Mask transported us right back to watching Pedro Almodóvar's creepy 2011 classic The Skin I Live In. But that just shows what derma philistines we are, as this kind of face mask design is actually pretty common.

The inside of the Nanoleaf LED Light Therapy Face Mask is dotted with LEDs that fire coloured light into your skin.

Can RGB LEDs, not all that dissimilar to the ones in a gaming PC's fan array, really treat fine lines and acne? We’ll let the clinical studies decide that one, but this is at least a recognised practice.

“LED Light Therapy utilises different wavelengths of light to trigger the skin's natural healing processes, targeting a wide range of skin concerns—such as fine lines, acne, uneven skin tone, and more— for results that you can both see and feel,” says Nanoleaf’s blurb on the mask.

It includes seven treatment modes, which appears to boil down to the internal LEDs shining light in different colours: red, blue, white, purple, yellow, cyan, and green.

Your average session of light therapy at a clinic will generally just use red and blue light alone for a couple of separate jobs.

As London clinic Dr L’Art points out, you might use red light for a bit of anti-ageing. “Red light stimulates collagen production, reducing fine lines and promoting youthful radiance,” it says.

Or blue light to take on acne. “This wavelength targets acne-causing bacteria, P. acnes, reducing its presence and promoting clearer skin.”

An LED light session at De L’Art costs £85, for a 45-minute treatment. And the Nanoleaf LED Light Therapy Face Mask? It’s set to cost $149.99, with a $135 early bird deal currently on. Not bad.

For UK buyers, the mask is simply listed as “coming soon.”

While the Nanoleaf LED Light Therapy Face Mask may use less powerful LEDs than you’d get at a clinic, this mask is also a whole lot cheaper than the rival CurrentBody Series 2, at £399.

That mask has 236 LEDs to the Nanoleaf’s 108-odd (yes, we counted) but it’s surely the intensity of output that matters here, not the number of tiny torches you use.

We’re catching a whiff of “we have all this LED experience, so why the hell not” from the Nanoleaf LED Light Therapy Face Mask. But given the cost relative to the other options out there, it doesn’t sound like the worst way to get some self care in.

Wondering how it works? A cable hangs down from the mask, connecting to a little control module that also houses the Nanoleaf LED Light Therapy Face Mask's battery. That's a smart move, as it will help lower the weight of the mask itself.