The Legend of Zelda's 6 big upcoming events, including a major London concert

Last night, Nintendo held a Direct presentation to tell us about all the stuff it has going on to celebrate the 40th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda.

The very first game in the series was, funnily enough, The Legend of Zelda, released in 1986 for the NES. Or, to be more specific, the Famicon Disk System as the original release happened in Japan alone. It didn’t come to the UK until 1987.

But let’s not sweat the details. Both 2026 and 2027 are going to be big years for fans of Zelda, and fans living in London in particular. Here are six key reasons to paint your spare room green and turn it into a shrine to all things Zelda.

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Fresh Zelda movie details announced

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo has not given us a proper extended look at the upcoming Zelda movie. But we do have one important bit of info now: the title. It’s called The Legend of Zelda. That’s it.

Nintendo legend Miyamoto explains it’s because the film takes inspiration from the series’s entire history. This movie still gives us palpitations as the perceived deeper relationship a lot of folks have with it versus Mario may inflate expectations. And, well, Nintendo is yet to make a cinematic masterpiece. Fingers crossed. The Legend of Zelda is out on 30th April 2027.

Ocarina of Time remake: See it in action

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time – The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct 9.8.2026 - YouTube Watch On

It’s not news that Nintendo is making a remake of the beloved The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. But Nintendo has now given us a much more in-depth look at what, well, it actually is. The remake looks dramatically different to the original, while still having more of a spirit of the 90s game rather than just copy-pasting the style of new titles like Tears of the Kingdom and co.

Characters have new dialogue, visual effects abound, and the biggie: you can actually jump on command. However, Nintendo doesn’t appear to have radically altered the scale of the game. The Ocarina of Time remake is out on 5th November, and there will be a companion phone app to go with it too.

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You’ll be able to buy an Ocarina (two of 'em)

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo is releasing its own Ocarina, the instrument that features in Ocarina of Time (obviously). It’s not solely a way to Nintendo to flog us some plastic tat either — to be clear we’re yet to confirm it’s made of plastic. You’ll be able to use it to play the songs as Link in the game.

Granted, you can also hum the tune into your Switch 2 to get the same effect, but merch is merch. There's also one coming from Hori that you don't blow into, the "electric" ocarina, which has buttons and a speaker instead, and costs $49.99. Less classy, but potentially also less frustrating for attention-poor kids.

The Legend of Zelda's big London concert

(Image credit: Nintendo)

An orchestral concert is going to bring songs from the 40 years of Zelda to fans in London. It’s part of a near-worldwide tour of millennial-baiting shows beginning in, of course, Japan — in January 2027.

The tour arrives in London in April. We’ll get two dates at the Royal Albert Hall, on the evening of 3rd April and the early afternoon of the 4th April. This means capacity over the two dates of around bit over 10,000. And given the exclusivity of this tour, we think these tickets will go quickly. Availability details are yet to be announced.

A Zelda Switch 2 Special Edition console is coming

Nintendo Switch 2 – The Legend of Zelda – 40th Anniversary Edition - YouTube Watch On

We have details on the first major special edition of the Switch 2, to commemorate The Legend of Zelda’s 40th Anniversary. The Joy-Cons have a funky sparkly green finish, while the dock has metallic gold elements. It can be paired with a Pro Controller and carry case of the same style.

The console will be available from 29th October, which is actually a week before the remake of the game is out. Does this mean there won’t be a bundle of the game and console? Or that you can actually get the remake a week early by buying the bundle? Who knows, and that’s just another question mark along with the price and how limited a run it may be.

LEGO Link & Epona set

(Image credit: LEGO)

A new large-scale Zelda LEGO set is coming, called Lego The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time – Link & Epona. It’s an adjustable set of Link riding his horse Epona. And it’s just the third Zelda set to date, following The Great Deku Tree and Ocarina of Time: The Final Battle. It’s a 1750 brick kit and is due for sale early next year.

Pricing and further details are to be revealed, but you can work out a vague price from the two existing sets. One is £99.99, the other £259.99, and this new kit sits roughly between the two in terms of scale