Stevie Wonder announces concert at London's The O2: Ticket details

Musical icon Stevie wonder will play a major concert in London later this year, at The O2.

When you’re not that confident you can fill a large venue, you announce the gig a year in advance. That’s not a problem for Stevie Wonder, whose management has just announced a concert at London’s The O2 on 3rd November.

The show is part of a wider tour celebrating 50 years of Songs in the Key of Life, which was released back in 1976 and is still recognised as one of the greatest all-rounder albums ever made.

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You’ll have to be quick, though. Presale tickets for the gig go on sale today, 9th September, at 10am. And general sale begins at 10am on the 10th September.

The presale is for My Live Nation subscribers — which is basically Live Nation’s newsletter service. No paid subscription involved.

Stevie Wonder last played in the UK in 2025 as part of the British Summer Time day festival series, and hasn’t played The O2 since 2008. And his last conventional London concert was in 2019, at the London Palladium.

Translation: seeing Stevie Wonder live in London is quite a rare event, so don’t miss the opportunity. And, well, he’s 76 now so who knows how many such opportunities left we’ll have.

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The plan is Wonder will play the entire Songs in the Key of Life album — and it’s a whopper, a double LP with a runtime around 90 minutes.

Is your favourite Stevie Wonder track not on that album? We would not be surprised if he uses a second encore set to crack out some of his other hits. All-timers on Songs in the Key of Life include Sir Duke, Isn’t She Lovely, As, I Wish and Pastime Paradise.

Stevie Wonder will play just four shows across the UK and Ireland as part of the tour, at arenas in Dublin, Manchester and Glasgow as well as London. Here’s the full list of dates:

