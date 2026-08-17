Here's what the new LEGO Mario Nintendo sets will cost

A whole host of Mario-themed Lego sets are on the way, and the full details of the line-up have now leaked.

Eight Lego sets featuring characters from the Mario universe are coming in January 2027, headed up by a fairly large Fire Mario & Bowser’s Castle set.

That’s the most expensive of the upcoming kits, according to Unibricks, with the rest more on the cheaper end of the LEGO scale. Here’s the full list, along with the US prices we have so far:

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Mario's Pipe Jump — $9.99

Mario Kart - Racing with Mario — $14.99, 84 pieces

Mario's Beach Adventures — $19.99, 196 pieces

Mario Kart - Luigi & Bowser Jr's Karts — $29.99, 104 pieces

Yoshi at Mario's House — $39.99, 147 pieces

Mario Kart - Bowser's Rumbling Kart — $59.99

Fire Mario & Bowser's Castle — $99.99, 850 pieces

Fire Luigi vs. Koopa Troopa Battle — $29.99, 241 pieces

LEGO teased these Mario sets earlier this year in an Instagram post. “New form unlocked! New sets coming in 2027,” it posted.

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LEGO already has a whole host of Nintendo-themed sets, the first of which was released back in 2020. Among the biggest to date are the Mario and Luigi Mario Kart kits, at £149.99/£159.99 a pop and around 2000 pieces.

There’s nothing quite at that scale in these upcoming drops, then, but a whole bunch of current Mario sets are listed as “retiring soon,” leaving room in the line-up for these new kits.

Sets leaving the catalogue include the “animated” Super Mario World: Mario & Yoshi, a pixel art-style creation where Yoshi walks when a hand crank is turned, and the Piranha Plant set.

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LEGO’s most recent Nintendo set isn’t a Mario one at all, but the brilliant Donkey Kong Arcade, a recreation of the 1981 arcade machine. A new wave of Pokemon 'Smart Play' sets with interactive electronic play features has recently launched, too.

No firm release date has been revealed for the new sets yet, but with January 2027 the expected window, these ones won’t classify for Christmas present buys — unless they’re willing to accept an IOU slip on Christmas Day, anyway.





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