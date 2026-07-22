Frightfest 2026 to host Alien: Isolation 2 previews and luxury Alien screening in London

Frightfest is one of the highlights of London’s cinema calendar each year. But in 2026, we’re getting a little livener for those who enjoy gaming as well as movies.

SEGA will snatch a spot at Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square to show off Alien: Isolation 2, the sequel to one of the very best horror video games ever made.

Frightfest attendees will be able to play the game themselves, as part of a “prologue” preview that to date mostly only gaming jounalists have had the opportunity to play.

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The bad news: we won't be playing on one of the cinema’s actual screens — those things are in short supply during Frightfest. SEGA will instead setup a demo pod for play sessions.

“Partnering with FrightFest is a perfect match. Their audience appreciates the craft of fear, and we can’t wait to let them experience the relentless dread of Alien: Isolation 2 firsthand,” says Al Hope, Creative Director at Creative Assembly — the game’s developer.

A rare luxury Alien screening

As part of the partnership, the original Alien will also be shown at Odeon Luxe’s top-billing screening room, arguably the most plush public screen in all of London, complete with luxury recliner seats, at 3pm on 30th August.

This may not sound too special. A horror movie shown at a horror fest is the norm, right? It’s not, though, as Frightfest is typically used to screen brand new movies. Plenty of the screenings are actual world premieres too.

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A screening from 1979 is a rarity.

Not familiar with Alien: Isolation? It’s a game in which you are stalked around a space station by a relentless Xenomorph. Unpredictable and terrifying, the original still holds up more than a decade on — it was originally released in 2014.

Alien: Isolation 2 was announced in June 2026 and does not yet have a concrete release date. This demo may be the most convenient way for Londoners to have a play before that date arrives. Its other big upcoming showing will be at Gamescom in Cologne, from 26th August.

Frightfest 2026 tickets are available now, although as usual the most desirable seats sold out in no time — despite being released just a few days ago. A few Balcony area festival passes are available at the time of writing, for £225.

Those tickets offer reserved seating for the main screening room, while day passes and single tickets for the four Discovery Screen flicks go on sale on 25th July. Frightfest takes place between 27th and 31st August this year.





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