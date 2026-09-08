Is Jack Lowden the new James Bond? Writer Stephen Knight weighs in on Gary Oldman's rumour

Has the new James Bond actor been cast? And is it Slow Horses' Jack Lowden?

Fans of the world's greatest secret agent were left shaken and stirred this weekend, as actor Gary Oldman hinted at his Slow Horses co-star having been tapped for the role.

“It’s been rumored that he’s on the shortlist,” Oldman said in an interview with Canada’s Global.

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“We’re going to find out pretty soon, aren’t we? Because they have picked him. They have made their choice, but they have not announced it yet. So my fingers are crossed for Jack.”

Writing for Bond (without a Bond?)

Now writer Stephen Knight has weighed in on the rumour.

The Peaky Blinders creator, set to pen the next James Bond film, was grilled during a BBC interview over whether the iconic role had been filled.

“I cannot speak about this subject. Much as I would dearly love to,” Knight told BBC Radio 4 Today show presenter Anna Foster when presented with Oldmans' comments.

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Knight said he is “doing my duty for King and country" writing the new instalment in the long-running franchise — set to be the 26th entry in the EON produced continuity, now under ownership of Amazon MGM. But is it possible to write a Bond film without knowing who its star is?

“It does make life a little bit easier if you know who that person is, but also you have to write the character, not the actor,” Knight said when quizzed on the limbo casting situation.

"The thing with Bond is it’s its own universe, and it’s its own franchise. So there are certain rules. I mean, obviously you have to move it along, but I love where it sits. I love that it’s British. I love that it’s not DC or Marvel … So I feel a responsibility to the text.”

There's a trepidation to Knights answers that suggest he probably does indeed know who's taking on the 007 designation — but would probably be hunted down by a real member of MI6 should he give the name away.

According to Deadline, casting for the new entry officially got underway in August, with producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman, and director Denis Villeneuve, having made their decisions and informing those who've secured roles. Front runners for the lead have previously been Aaron Taylor-Jonson and Callum Turner — but there's been a recent momentum shift behind Lowden in the rumour mill that suggests maybe it'll be him getting the call from M soon enough.





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