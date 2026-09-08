Paul Weller, Madness, Primal Scream and more to lead Artists for Gaza London fundraiser

Some of British music’s most recognisable names are heading to King’s Cross this month for a one-night-only fundraiser in support of medical workers struggling in the ongoing war in Gaza, bringing together punk, ska, indie and new wave royalty under one roof.

Artists for Gaza returns to London’s Scala on 27th September, with Paul Weller, members of Madness, The Clash’s Paul Simonon, Primal Scream frontman Bobby Gillespie, The Specials’ Jerry Dammers and Dexys Midnight Runners’ Kevin Rowland among those taking part.

The event is raising money for Health Workers 4 Palestine, with funds supporting its work providing aid and support to Palestinian health workers. The first three Artists for Gaza events have already raised more than £80,000, funding food, medical care and shelter.

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And this isn't a stadium-sized charity spectacular where you're watching dots on a distant stage. Scala's intimate 800-capacity setting means this is a rare chance to see some genuinely iconic names up close.

Live sets and DJ turns

Weller is set to perform live, while four members of Madness — Suggs, Barso, Bedders and Thomo — will also take to the stage. Kevin Rowland, legendary producer Clive Langer, Lisa Moorish and Roxy Music saxophonist Andy Mackay complete the live line-up, while Simonon, Dammers, Gillespie and Princess Julia will be behind the decks.

Artists for Gaza was created by legendary London club promoter Chris Sullivan, founder of the Wag Club — a key part of the capital's creative culture throughout the 1980s that brought together everyone from David Bowie to De La Soul.

With a line-up that reads like an extremely well-curated British music history lesson, this is set to be one of September's most remarkable London gigs — and one where the ticket money is going towards an important cause.

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“The world’s attention may have drifted, but the killing fields in Gaza have continued," Dr Omar Abdel-Mannan, Founder of Health Workers 4 Palestine said.

"Hospitals have been reduced to rubble, children are dying from wounds and hunger that are entirely preventable, and the health workers still standing are performing the impossible with almost nothing. That is precisely why nights like this matter. Every pound raised at the Scala goes directly into the HW4P Solidarity Fund, putting medical aid, equipment and support into the hands of the people treating patients on the ground.

"Music and solidarity can’t stop the bombs — but they can keep a lifeline open. We refuse to look away, and we’re asking London to stand with us.”

Artists for Gaza takes place at Scala, London, on 27th September. Tickets are available now via artistsforgaza.org.uk.





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