Gamescom 2026: 5 most exciting game trailers from the show

Gamescom is here. The annual video game showcase kicked off in Cologne, Germany, and began with an opening night ceremony hosted by The Games Awards’s Geoff Keighley, one absolutely packed with trailers for upcoming games.

You can expect loads more news to pour out of the show in the coming days. But can these headlines really be topped?

If you have two-plus hours to spare the full opening night Gamescom live stream is available below. But for those with lives, responsibilities and other hobbies, let’s keep it to five of the trailers that really stood out.

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gamescom Opening Night Live 2026 - YouTube Watch On

1. The Witcher 3: Remastered

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Remastered | Official Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

If you’re frugal and already own one of the 60-million-plus copies of The Witcher 3 sold, this one should put a smile on your face. Existing owners of the game on PlayStation 5, PC and Xbox Series consoles get an upgrade to the just-announced remastered version for free. And if you didn’t already own ‘em, the two major story DLCs are bundled in free too. This is also kinda the second remaster it has had, after a next-gen console refresh a few years ago. It’s a more substantial one this time, though, with improved mechanics and enemy behaviours as well as visuals. Switch 2 version incoming, too.

2. Metro 2039

METRO 2039 | Gameplay Trailer - Renegade (4K) - YouTube Watch On

Dark and moody first-person shooter series Metro is back, with Metro 2039. This isn’t the first we’ve seen of the game, but this latest Renegade trailer does give us a closer look at some gameplay snippets, as well as some insight into who we’ll play as — The Stranger. It’s looking dark as anything, with moments where the player character is taken over by some sort of dark and scary force. Expect more tightly designed and confined spaces than we saw in Metro Exodus.

3. LEGO Skylines

LEGO Skylines | Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

This is a LEGO version of the beloved Cities Skylines series, which — for lapsed city-builder nerds — largely took on the baton from the classic Sim City series. The series has had its own issues, never quite stacking up to the original in the eyes of fans, but this one looks like it could be great fun for families. You get the idea: it’s a city-builder, but everything’s made of LEGO.

4. Final Fantasy VII Revelation

FINAL FANTASY VII REVELATION | The Planet's Crisis Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Cor' they’re really dragging this one out, aren’t they? Revelation is the third and final (for now) part of the remake of 1997 PlayStation classic Final Fantasy VII. It’ll arrive 30 years after the original, in Spring 2027. In this part of the original, the player spends a lot of time bumbling around the map in an airship, with more open access to the game world than in the earlier stages. Oh, and there are giant monsters around the place.

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5. Warlock Dunegons & Dragons

Warlock: Dungeons & Dragons - Official Gameplay Reveal - YouTube Watch On

There are all sorts of games we could have given this last slot to, but let’s go for something a bit newer. Warlock Dungeons & Dragons got a pretty substantial outing at the show, and is a fantasy-drenched third-person action title in which you play as Kaatri in a “dark fantasy open world.” This comes from the makers of Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, which received mixed reviews. But we’ll be keeping an eye out for more news ahead of its 2027 release.





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