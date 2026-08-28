All the songs in the GTA 6 trailer, from Lil Wayne to Cliff Richard
We've gone 1976
Rockstar Games and Netflix have released a 26-minute look at the most anticipated game of the year, and... possibly ever? GTA 6 is on our doorstep and, as ever, music has a big part to play.
First up, feast your eyes on this quite astonishing trailer — all captured on a regular old PS5:
A handful of signature songs take centre stage during the extended GTA VI preview, but there are actually more than a dozen licensed songs in the video. And you can roughly split them into two camps.
There are the songs that take on an almost narrative significance, where you’re meant to twig the lyrics and have a movie-like cinematic appreciation of the moment. These are basically Gen X catnip, which is the norm for the series — but no doubt some of these will now pop off on TikTok. What goes around comes around, et cetera.
Then there are the atmosphere tracks that are either diagetic, or act more like original score tracks to enhance the atmosphere of the in-game moment.
Below you'll find the lot, as well as links for each track. But what else did we learn from the teaser? Well, GTA VI sure looks nice. You'll be able to kayak across bodies of water, train at the gym, headshots are still basically a mainstay of combat and we've heard the game map is twice the size of GTA V's. It's looking like the 'everything' game — the open world game to end all open world games. Colour us excited for that 19th November, 2026 release date.
For now, though, let's dig into those GTA 6 music tracks, kicking off with the big 'moment' songs from the trailer:
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Let Your Love Flow
The Bellamy Brothers (1976)
People are People
Depeche Mode (1984)
Devil Woman
Cliff Richard (1976)
Inner Light
Elderbrook, Bob Moses (2021)
Other GTA VI tracks
Pop Bottles
Birdman, Lil Wayne
Pound Town
Sexyy Red, Tay Keith
Skrilla
Kodak Black
Love Bites
Def Leppard
But I Think It's a Dream
Captain & Tennille
Cars and Girls
Prefab Sprout
Off the Grid
Chk Chk Chk (!!!), Meah Pace
Se Me Nota (Agarrame)
Chimbala, Omega
Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now)
Phil Collins
Mine O' Mine
Aluna, Jayda G
GTA VI is coming out for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles on 19th November.
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Andrew Williams has written about all sorts of stuff for more than a decade — from tech and fitness to entertainment and fashion. He has written for a stack of magazines and websites including Wired, TrustedReviews, TechRadar and Stuff, enjoys going to gigs and painting in his spare time. He's also suspiciously good at poker.
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