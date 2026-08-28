All the songs in the GTA 6 trailer, from Lil Wayne to Cliff Richard

Rockstar Games and Netflix have released a 26-minute look at the most anticipated game of the year, and... possibly ever? GTA 6 is on our doorstep and, as ever, music has a big part to play.

First up, feast your eyes on this quite astonishing trailer — all captured on a regular old PS5:

Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look - YouTube Watch On

A handful of signature songs take centre stage during the extended GTA VI preview, but there are actually more than a dozen licensed songs in the video. And you can roughly split them into two camps.

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There are the songs that take on an almost narrative significance, where you’re meant to twig the lyrics and have a movie-like cinematic appreciation of the moment. These are basically Gen X catnip, which is the norm for the series — but no doubt some of these will now pop off on TikTok. What goes around comes around, et cetera.

Then there are the atmosphere tracks that are either diagetic, or act more like original score tracks to enhance the atmosphere of the in-game moment.

Below you'll find the lot, as well as links for each track. But what else did we learn from the teaser? Well, GTA VI sure looks nice. You'll be able to kayak across bodies of water, train at the gym, headshots are still basically a mainstay of combat and we've heard the game map is twice the size of GTA V's. It's looking like the 'everything' game — the open world game to end all open world games. Colour us excited for that 19th November, 2026 release date.

For now, though, let's dig into those GTA 6 music tracks, kicking off with the big 'moment' songs from the trailer:

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Let Your Love Flow

The Bellamy Brothers (1976)

Bellamy Brothers - Let Your Love Flow (1976) - Toppop - YouTube Watch On

People are People

Depeche Mode (1984)

Depeche Mode - People Are People (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Devil Woman

Cliff Richard (1976)

Cliff Richard - Devil Woman (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Inner Light

Elderbrook, Bob Moses (2021)

Other GTA VI tracks

Pop Bottles

Birdman, Lil Wayne

Pound Town

Sexyy Red, Tay Keith

Skrilla

Kodak Black

Love Bites

Def Leppard

But I Think It's a Dream

Captain & Tennille

Cars and Girls

Prefab Sprout

Off the Grid

Chk Chk Chk (!!!), Meah Pace

Se Me Nota (Agarrame)

Chimbala, Omega

Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now)

Phil Collins

Mine O' Mine

Aluna, Jayda G

GTA VI is coming out for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles on 19th November.





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