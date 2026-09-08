St Paul's Cathedral to host Fabric club raves this Autumn

Raves of yore might conjure up memories of dingy backrooms where you can literally see sweat beading down the crumbling walls of a space that you’re pretty sure used to be some kind of paper making warehouse. Nowadays, you can find parties in some of the UK’s finest establishments, from discos at the National History Museum to raves in a sauna. Now another London landmark is joining the lineup, as St Paul’s Cathedral gets ready to party.

Swapping Evensong for EDM, St Paul’s Cathedral has reportedly signed a four year deal with night out titans Fabric who throw some of the best gigs in town. The two have teamed up to bring live music events to play out under the domed cathedral, with the first event kicking off in October.

Whilst you may not immediately think of a 300 odd year old ecclesiastical site of worship as a natural home for a rave (though churches were the original ravers back in Tudor times — just cast your mind back to belting out a verse of Shine Jesus Shine at school assembly if you don’t believe me...) it’s not the first time the two have teamed up. The last time the two institutions paired was in 2024 when a candle lit cathedral hosted Australian singer Ry X and later punk legend Patti Smith. Whilst these were one off events, 2026 marks the first time the two have devised a full multi-year programme.

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(Image credit: Fabric / St Paul's Cathedral via Instagram)

Fabric has plenty of other gigs happening across the capital. As well as its flagship nightclub, Fabric London, it hosts a series of other events across other London landmarks like the Shard, EartH, and the British Museum, as well as takeover nights.

Details of the events at St Paul’s are still being kept fairly under wraps, but Fabric has hinted that a ‘broad range of artists’ will feature on the line up.

‘The programme will bring together artists from different musical backgrounds and disciplines, creating experiences that respond to the unique atmosphere, acoustics and architecture of the space,’ the nightclub said in a statement.

Whilst it looks like we’ll have to wait for more details on the event programme, including the first event, we hopefully won’t have to wait too long as the first gig is pencilled in for October 29th. No tickets are available yet, and we don’t have an idea of prices either but you can sign up for early access to tickets via their website.

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