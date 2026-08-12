Vagabond Wines in Canary Wharf is open: 100+ wines by the glass

Vagabond Wines has announced the opening of its latest bar, in London's Canary Wharf.

It’s found at 12 Park Drive, a less-than-10-minute walk from Canary Wharf Underground station.

Never visited a Vagabond before? A big Vagabond selling point is the place’s epic selection of by-the-glass wines, made possible thanks to enomatic wine machines that stop oxygen entering the bottle as a glass is served.

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These are “self-pour” machines, and you pay directly by card as you go.

“More than 100” bottles are ready to go at Vagabond Canary Wharf. And some of the wines will have been produced just over on the other side of the river at its Canada Water winery — whose late 2025 opening we wrote about last year.

But, no, the grapes aren't actually grown a stone’s throw from the Thames. It’s instead all about “bringing grapes sourced from vineyards across England and Europe to London to be made and bottled in the capital.”

Food, drink, and maybe a masterclass?

While Vagabond Wines is yet to publish the full Canary Wharf food menu on its website, we are promised Iberico ham croquettes, padron peppers, pil pil prawns, burrata, cheese and charcuterie boards, and more.

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The kitchen is overseen by exec chef Marco Pastoris, who works across the Vagabond Wines sites — and these days there are loads in London. 13 currently operate across the capital, alongside one additional site in Birmingham.

Vagabond Wines’s Canary Wharf spot has two floors, set across 6,000 square feet, and has room for more than 130 diners-slash-drinkers.

It’s not currently holding the Cheese & Wine masterclass evenings you can book at other sites, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see bookings for these pop up before long.

You can, however, book a table today — or for a “hosted” wine tasting if you’re coming with a group of eight or more.





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