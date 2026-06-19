Wimbledon’s 2026 Collection: 6 standout pieces that bring Centre Court chic to centre stage

Whilst tennis fashion is creeping into a fashion category in its own right, the 'fits that immediately spring to mind when you hear the phrase are probably more along the lines of Serena Williams’ trendy gear, Naomi Osaka’s striking Aussie Open 2026 fit, or the chic lines of Roger Federer. However much like how cricket jumpers have crept out of Lord's and into loungewear, Wimbledon’s yearly collection is proving that tennis-inspired chic is quietly carving out its place in the fashion world.

From varsity inspired track-style jackets to functional, match-ready workout gear which will have you looking like you can clean up a 7-0 set even if the reality is your backhand can’t make it over the net, the 2026 collection is stacked. Here are our favourite picks.

(Image credit: Wimbledon)

1. Mens Racket T-Shirt, Green

There is a fine line between sportswear, merch, and a really nice basic done well, and that line is actually a fine-lined tennis racket logo. We seem to be in a deficit of classy but fun basics at the moment, and this tee shirt really helps to remedy that. Rock up to a chilled match in it, or wear it to the pub – the choice is yours and it works for both.

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2. Navy Wimbledon Script Varsity Jacket

If one thing Americans do better than the UK it's sports merch – and specifically Varsity jackets. If you’ve also binged watch Off Campus and then pretended you’ve never heard of it, let alone seen it, you may have found yourself a). Believing in love again and b). Googling “Varsity Jackets” and trying to find one that doesn’t scream imposter. The Wimbledon take on the Varsity jacket adds a classy spin on the classic silhouette in a casual navy tone.

3. Men’s Performance Pique Swearshirt in White

Mens Performance Pique Sweatshirt in White £85 at shop.wimbledon.com

Picture the scene – or rather the temperature: you’re heading to a casual game with your mates, and whilst you know you’ll heat up approximately 35 minutes into the game, shedding layers and sweating more than the Buckingham Palace press team during Newsnight. However, the only niggle is that it’s seriously cold out, and you need a jumper that isn’t from your floordrobe and doesn’t undermine your ensemble. Enter this jumper. The pique fabric is sweat-wicking so you can keep it on even when you do start feeling the heat too. Ideal.

4. Men’s Performance Court T-Shirt

Whilst our picks so far have leaned on the fashion side rather than the sporting gear, this performance tee earned a spot. You’ll probably be familiar with the MO of the strict Wimbledon palatte for the players – i.e. they’re required to wear whites, with only a small amount of colour shown across the whole outfit. One of the things that’s cool about the collection is that those rules apply to all the pieces, meaning you’re basically playing to the same level in some respect as the pros. The upshot of this is that the design team have to be a lot more creative with how they construct each piece. This sport top mirrors the classic lines of the court, bringing the architecure and design core of Wimbledon into the pieces. Plus, it looks cool and has great sweat wicking fabric. Win win.

5. Ottoman Bomber Jacket

Womens Ottoman Bomber Jacket in White £95 at shop.wimbledon.com

Speaking of the strict colour rules, another way the design team creates interesting pieces is by playing with texture. This jacket which would undoubtedly make you look like your serve is more deadly than anything someone can cook up on Wii Sports is a prime example of this, using a classic silhouette updated with contrasting textures. Obviously the key thing we look for in any sports collection is the ability to wear the pieces from the court to the pub without looking out of place at either. Needless to say this jacket is a perfect example.

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6. Cotton Sweatshirt with Crest Embroidery

Cotton Sweatshirt With Crest Embroidery in Navy £89 at shop.wimbledon.com

Wimbledon holds the same kind of reverence as ‘Eton’ and ‘Oxford’, feeling indulgently traditional although luckily with less elitism and more athleticism. And whilst we love the collection pieces for being chic and sporty, sometimes you do just want a classic sweatshirt that screams merch (in a good way). This cotton sweatshirt brings all the old lines and old-school style you’d want with a clean, updated look. Whether you want to pretend you’re a preppy teen in The Crown or just want a comfy jumper that can be worn to gym classes instead of your brother’s baggy hand-me-down, this is one to have on your list.





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