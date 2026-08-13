A huge immersive Twin Peaks weekender is heading to London this September

London is no stranger to a Twin Peaks celebration – just think back to the Prince Charles’ Cinema Twin Peaks marathon last year where they screened the entire series across a couple of weeks. Commitment to the max. And David Lynch fans will soon get another chance to celebrate that bizarre world, this time at Mile End’s independent Genesis cinema.

Since creator, filmmaker and artist David Lynch passed unexpectedly last year, there have been plenty of tributes across the UK, with screenings of some of his most beloved works as well as gigs and art installations. However, Genesis Cinema’s new marathon might just top them all, as the independent cinema will be throwing a huge weekend event where film screenings will be shown, alongside meet and greets with cast members, cosplay, live cabaret, and even a series of interactive accompanying works from some of Lynch’s most beloved shows and films.

(Image credit: MUBI)

If you’re getting slight deja vu, it’s not just the heat. Genesis ran another Lynch weekender last year called Gathering of the Angels. Now, it’s making a comeback. On 26th-27th September, Lynch devotees will be able to gather once again, seeing appearances from quartet of iconic characters including Harry Hoaz who you’ll recognise as the loveable if hapless Deputy Andy in Twin Peaks, Ian Buchanan who play Andy’s cunning love rival Dick Tremayne, and George Griffith who played the disdainful villain Ray Monroe. Sabrina Sutherland who was one of the producers on Twin Peaks: The Return and Lynch’s long time collaborator is also set to be there.

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As not all of Lynch’s crew will be able to make it IRL, there will be an online panel as part of the celebrations, featuring a number of Lynch’s closest colleagues and creators. Editor Duwayne Dunham is one of said speakers, alongside legendary special effects man Gary D’Amico. Similar to the previous year, there will be live cabaret performances, this time courtesy of London’s legendary Double R Club, as well as a DJ set from mixmaster and Lynch fan DJ Yoda. Whereas a lot of previous marathons have focused on Twin Peaks, this time round there will be a new theatrical Blue Velvet Immersive Experience. The actual screenings will show both Blue Velvet and Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me on the Genesis’ massive main screen, which just hosted the premiere for independent British comedy Sunny Dancer.

If you're not a Lynch fan but do love a bit of independent cinema, it's worth checking out some of the other film festivals and events on at Genesis, like the Bloody Mary Film Club special screening of Alien, and the London premiere of The Botanist with a Q&A which you can book tickets for. You can check out the events via their website.





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