Sarah Hyland and Skylar Astin are heading to London’s West End to star in KitKat Club's Cabaret

London’s West End revival of Cabaret has had enough A list actors to rival the Celebrity Traitors’ lineup. Previous stars include Eddie Redmayne, Hannah Dodd, Self Esteem, Callum Scott Howells, and even Love Is Blind co-host and Busted member Matt Willis. Now, two American actors will be taking on the legendary production, taking over the leading roles of Emcee and Sally.

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland will be taking on the role of Sally, following Broadway performances in the Great Gatsby and Little Shop of Horrors, whilst Pitch Perfect alum Skylar Astin will become the new Emcee. This iteration of the show will mark both Austin and Hyland’s West End debuts. Astin will finish his run on December 12th, whilst Hyland will be continuing on until the New Year, with her final performance planned for 23rd January 2027.

The duo are not the only new faces in the show; also joining the company will be Ronan Burns (Matilda the Musical) as Ernst Ludwig and Lindsay Atherton (Top Hat) as Fraulein Kost/Fritzie, as well as Lily Frances, Peter Houston, Samuel How, Bailey Johnson, Ellie Mitchell, Kirsty Anne Shaw, Natasha Wilde, and Nicky Wong Rush.

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For those uninitiated, Cabaret is set in 1929–1930 Berlin, and follows American writer Cliff Bradshaw and English singer Sally Bowles as they navigate the hedonistic nightlife of the Kit Kat Klub and the ominous rise of the Nazi party.

The company is currently headed by Olivier nominee Jamie Muscato who is responsible for pretty much all of your favourite (and most hyped) West End shows including The Great Gatsby, Les Misérables, and the upcoming One Day: The Musical – an adaptation of David Nicholls’ hit novel. Moscato is currently starring as the Emcee whilst Tony and Grammy nominee Joy Woods (The Notebook, Little Shop of Horrors) plays Sally Bowles.

Cabaret is currently booking through September 18th, 2027 so it's not exactly like you have to rush to book tickets before it's gone. The production recently surpassed its 1,900th performance, making it the longest-running production of Cabaret in West End history.

This year will mark both the 60th anniversary of the musical, which originally opened on Broadway on November 20th, 1966, and the fifth anniversary of the current production. To mark the occasion, on 20th November, the Kit Kat Club will have a limited allocation of tickets priced at £19.66, £60, and £196.60.

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