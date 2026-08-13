KFC is opening a wine bar (yes, you read that correctly) in Shoreditch

Chicken Wine is just one of those accidentally cult things thanks to its affordability and its cute graphics – the pair are a lethal combo that acts like catnip to broke twenty-somethings who still have an eye for aesthetics and whimsy. Now, the wine brand (real name La Vieille Ferme) is teaming up with another Brit favourite, KFC, for a one-of-a-kind pop up wine bar, with a twist. It's a Chicken Wine Bar.

For the August bank holiday (and the bank holiday only), the pair are opening the doors to Coq au Vin (100/10 name, give the PR team a raise), a place where two chicken-obsessed brands are coming together to create a wine bar ‘experience’ where KFC’s fried chicken will be paired with classic french wine. Talk about putting the chic in chicken.

(Image credit: KFC / La Vieille Ferme)

The pop up is running from 28th-31st August at Kachette Annex in Shoreditch, just up the road from fellow North London faves like The Blues Kitchen and Gloria Trattoria. The bar will be serving up all your familiar favourites like... tenders and rose? Hot wings and red? Popcorn chicken with glasses of fizz? Count us in.

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Plus the favourite limited edition Chicken Wine label will be making a comeback. Clearly, the pair are on hellbent on proving that wine and snacky bits pairings don’t just have to be sophisticated, highbrow slices of cheese you can’t pronounce or butchery-level smoked crackling which comes served in a miniature cement mixer or whatever Shoreditch wine bars usually offer. According to the duo, “it’s less ‘wine tasting’ and more ‘why haven’t we been doing this all along?’”.

(Image credit: KFC / La Vieille Ferme)

You will need to book a ticket if you want to attend, although there are a limited number of walk in spots reserved each day. An individual ticket costs £15 per person, which brings you the “full Coq au Vin experience", which presumably includes getting to try out their featured menu and plenty of wine. Each ticket secures you a spot for 90 minutes in the bar, and you can buy up to four tickets per person.

The official menu includes:

Popcorn Chicken - Golden, bite-sized pieces of KFC's signature seasoned chicken. Paired with La Vieille Ferme Sparkling Rosé. Strawberry, cherry & lively fizz. Bright, fresh and celebratory - Elegance.

Hot Wings - The KFC classic. Crispy, spicy and finger lickin' good. Paired with La Vieille Ferme Rouge - Juicy red berries & cherries. Soft, generous and endlessly drinkable

Original Recipe Tenders - Tender strips of KFC's iconic Original Recipe chicken, freshly cooked and made for dipping. Paired with La Vieille Ferme Rosé - Strawberry, raspberry & nectarine. Crisp, dry and made for summer

La Vieille Ferme Blanc - White peach, hazelnut & melon. Fresh, bright and beautifully balanced

Dips: Original Sauce, Supercharger, Texas BBQ

You can find Coq au Vin at Kachette Annex, 1 Kingsland Road Shoreditch, London E2 8AA, and it’s open from 12pm-9pm across the bank holiday weekend (closing at 5pm on Monday). You can book a space via Eventbrite here .

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