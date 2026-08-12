London's Bodean's restaurants have all suddenly closed

American style BBQ restaurant chain Bodean's has closed all its remaining London sites, suggesting it may be game over for the once-popular meat-flingers.

Soho, Tower Hill and Camden branches of the meat restaurant have closed suddenly. And, as the Bodean's website appears to confirm, this is not a glitch of staffing or a minor blip.

“We’re currently closed,” you’ll see on the Bodean's website, followed by this somewhat opaque apology.

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“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and would like to thank you for your continued support and loyalty. We appreciate your understanding during this time and hope to welcome you again in the future.”

BBQ breakdown

It’s not goodbye forever, perhaps, but the wording here suggests the sites will not likely reopen without some other form of business intervention. The Bodean’s Instagram account has also been shuttered.

The chain had eight London outlets at one point, but its Muswell Hill, Balham, Clapham and Fulham restaurants have closed in recent years. While a bit of a shock, this Bodean's news does not come entirely out of the blue.

Bodean's launched in 2002, and at the time provided many with their formative experiences of US BBQ cooking. However, as Grace Dent’s 2018’s review for the Guardian illustrated, the chain didn’t really move with the times — and that review is pretty ancient in its own right at this point.

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“Britain has moved on from slapdash hospitality. Someone should tell Bodean’s,” Dent wrote.

Bodean’s day in the sun was some time ago, but headline-grabbing moves were made to try to turn things around in more recent times.

In early 2025, Marco Pierre White understudy and Turner & George butcher Richard Turner took over the role of Chef Director with the aim of giving the brand a bit of a glow-up.

“I’m staying true to what made it special. The new menu delivers on authentic flavours that stay true to the craft and culture of barbecue,” Turner said at the time.

Too little, too late?

A common recommendation for folks who are after what Bodean’s once represented, in London, is Smokestak. It’s found at 35 Sclater Street, right next to Shoreditech High Street Overground station.

It serves burnt end tacos, brisket, pulled pork — or for a real celebration you can get a “whole beef brisket” for the table for £195.





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