Spring Street Pizza, Borough: “Life-changing” pizza with a Michelin-star pedigree

Remember the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles? Of course you do. Remember when Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael and Michelangelo would grab their favourite dish, a New York pizza? And remember how delicious those animated slices looked, and wishing you could wrap your tastebuds around them?

Borough’s Spring Street Pizza remembers, and it’s brought that perfect slice to life.

(Image credit: Future)

The Little Italy-inspired restaurant, tucked away beneath the railway arches of Borough, has become one of London's most sought-after pizza destinations, serving enormous New York-style pies to crowds of diners. With Michelin-star pedigree in the kitchen, it’s a must-visit spot for any self-respecting, pizza-loving Londoner.

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WHERE IS IT?

You'll find Spring Street Pizza in Borough, a short walk from Borough Underground station and within easy reach of London Bridge. Set beneath railway arches, the space combines exposed brick, industrial details and an open kitchen where diners can watch pizzas being stretched, topped and fired throughout service.

(Image credit: Future)

Outside seating spills onto the pavement during warmer weather, while inside there's a constant hum of conversation, clinking glasses and the occasional gasp as another enormous 18-inch pizza lands on a neighbouring table.

WHAT'S SPECIAL?

London isn't short of pizza restaurants, but Spring Street Pizza is chasing a very specific dream: bringing authentic New York-style pizza culture to the capital.

The restaurant's oversized pizzas arrive with the characteristic thin base and crisp underside you'd expect from a proper NYC pie, while ingredients lean heavily into Italian-American comfort food territory.

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That focus on doing one thing exceptionally well gives Spring Street Pizza its edge, and it’s masterminded by a true pro: Michelin-star chef, Tom Kemble, formerly of The Pass and Bonhams. And so there’s the craft and care with ingredients you’d expect from the top-tier of the culinary world, but presented in as laid-back a fashion as you’d hope from a humble pizzeria. It’s the best of both worlds.

It’s worth noting that the Spring Street Pizza restaurant doesn’t have to be your only destination to enjoy the pies on offer — sat right next door to Rae’s (formerly the O’Meara venue), you can have a slice at the bar there, and even order to the nearby retro-gaming bar Four Quarters, too.

WHO SHOULD YOU BRING?

Is there anyone in the world who doesn’t love pizza? All are welcome at Spring Street, and walk-ins are happily accommodated too. But this is very much a friends-first restaurant.

The atmosphere is relaxed, chatty and youthful, making it ideal for group dinners, post-work catch-ups or weekend gatherings where nobody wants to spend three hours discussing wine pairings.

Dates would work too, particularly if both parties appreciate good pizza over white tablecloths. Families can easily fit in, although the evening crowd tends to skew younger. It's a lively spot without being overwhelming and busy without feeling chaotic.

Most importantly, it's somewhere built around sharing. Unless you’re a true pizza fiend, an 18-incher demands company. If you’re hoping for clean plates, bring mates.

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WHAT SHOULD YOU WEAR?

Whatever you wore to get there. Spring Street Pizza is comfortably casual. Trainers, jeans, T-shirts and overshirts dominate the dining room. Nobody is trying too hard and nobody expects you to either.

This isn't a place for suits, ties or dressing up for the sake of it. The focus is firmly on eating well and having a good time.

WHAT WILL YOU PAY?

Spring Street Pizza is definitely on the affordable end of the scale for a night dining out, especially with a Michelin-botherer in the kitchen. Pizzas start at £24 for a simple Marinara, rising to £36 for fancier options like the Fennel Sausage fest. It’s not a huge menu, and we’d recommend getting a half-and-half pie to try out a little more of what’s on offer (a £2 top up fee on the price of the most expensive half.)

When one pizza can comfortably feed two hungry diners, you can get some drinks and starters and come away with change from a £50 note.

WHAT SHOULD YOU DRINK?

The cocktail list sticks to crowd-pleasers and executes them well.

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The Negroni arrived exactly as it should: bitter, boozy and balanced, with gin, Campari and sweet vermouth working in harmony.

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Meanwhile, the Venetian — combining Select Aperitivo, prosecco and soda — proved lighter, brighter and ideal for easing into the meal.

Both fit the restaurant's Italian-American identity perfectly — if you're coming for pizza, starting with one of these feels like the right move.

MUST-TRY DISHES

Whatever you order at Spring Street, you’re in for a treat — the base underpinning all of the pies is truly excellent, a perfect balance between crisp bite and satisfying stretch. The phrase “this is a life changing pizza” was thrown around by my dining partner, and it’d be difficult to argue otherwise. Alongside some Perello Manzanilla olive openers, we tucked away:

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Fried Breadcrumbed Mozzarella Sticks (£8)

Spring Street's sticks arrive golden and crunchy, paired with house marinara sauce, hot honey and a snowfall of 22-month parmesan. The contrast between molten cheese, sweet honey and savoury parmesan makes them dangerously moreish.

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New Yorker Pizza (£34, 18-inch)

One half of our enormous pizza featured the restaurant's signature New Yorker combination of San Marzano tomato, fior di latte mozzarella, pepperoni, Pecorino Romano and hot honey. The pepperoni curls crisped beautifully, while the honey added just enough sweetness to cut through the richness, a hint of heat keeping things interesting. It's exactly the kind of pizza that explains why New York-style pies have such devoted fans, and the don’t-miss highlight of the menu.

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Fennel Sausage Pizza (£36, 18-inch)

The second half showcased pork and fennel sausage alongside scamorza, Pecorino Romano, friarielli, Calabrian chilli flakes and guindilla pepper salsa. Where the New Yorker leans comforting and familiar, this one delivers greater, earthy complexity. The fennel notes, smoky cheese and gentle chilli warmth create a pizza that's packed with flavour, but not so heavy as to enter roast-dinner-on-a-pizza territory. Those two made for a great duo in a half-and-half, and we’d certainly recommend ordering a similar combo.

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Tiramisu (£8)

Ending with tiramisu felt obligatory (if a little bit excessive after the very-filling pizza), but it still managed to impress. Mascarpone mousse layered with Marsala-soaked savoiardi and bourbon coffee brought together richness, bitterness and sweetness in all the right proportions. Light enough not to finish you off, indulgent enough to justify every calorie.

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Honourable mention: The dips (£6.50 for 3)

The best in the business. Green Goddess has a light basil pesto freshness, Confit Garlic Aioli is perky and zingy, while the Jalapenos & Sour Cream dip adds some kick that cheese-covered crust. Try them all, you won't regret it.

GET ON THE GUESTLIST?

Spring Street Pizza gets two licked-clean thumbs up from Shortlist. The pizzas are excellent, the atmosphere is lively and friendly and we left instantly planning our next visit. It isn't trying to be London's fanciest pizza restaurant, but its slices would put meals three times the cost to shame. Michelangelo would be proud.

Spring Street Pizza is found at Arch 32, Southwark Quarter, Southwark St, London SE1 1TE, and is open Tuesday to Sunday. Reservations can be made through OpenTable , but walk-ins and takeaway are accommodated, too.





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