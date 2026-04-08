Vagabond Wines Soho will let you try up to 120 wines by the glass

Vagabond Wines is set to open a large wine bar in London's Soho this year, and it’s expected to be the wine specialist’s biggest yet.

The planned “flagship” Soho location will sit at 14-16 Ganton Street, which has been home to a bunch of restaurants over the years, including Jakata and Flare. But now it’s time for something a little different.

The Vagabond Wines angle is that you can try far more wines by the glass than at any normal pub or bar, as it uses enomatic wine systems. These keep the bottles fresh for ages, even after opening, using inert gases like argon or nitrogen to avoid the oxidising effect you normally get when opening up a bottle.

These systems keep the wine at the desired temperature, too, and there are self-pour stations at other Vagabond Wines outlets.

The Soho location is expected to be somewhere in the region of 6000 square feet, and will offer up to 120 wines by the glass. You might want to check out the menu beforehand to avoid sheer choice paralysis.

Here's an impression of what we can expect from the interior:

(Image credit: Vagabond Wines)

No specific opening date for Vagabond Wines Soho has been announced yet, but the plan is to open up this Summer.

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At present, Vagabond Wines has a whole host of London spots, including Battersea Power Station, Fitzrovia’s Charlotte Street, Liverpool Street, Northcote Road, Shoreditch, Victoria, St. Paul’s, Paddington, Monument and Fulham. It most recently opened up an “urban winery” in Canada Water in 2025 too.

For this to be labelled the flagship London location is no small statement — but you’d imagine it also costs a fortune to run a large bar one road away from the popular Carnaby Street.

Vagabond is owned by Majestic Wine, but doesn’t tend to shout about those roots too loudly as it has a rather more trendy image than that of a more traditional wine seller. Vagabond Wines also makes its own wines, produced through vineyards “within 2 hours of London.”

As well as casual wines by the glass, Vagabond offers wine and cheese “masterclass” evenings at just under £50 a head.





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