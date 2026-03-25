This London wine bar is serving up £5 glasses of Rosé every time the temperature hits 16 degrees

The UK is well versed in the seesaw temperatures that make up our weather forecasts – it’s not unusual around the March/April period to have snow warnings in the same week as you’re enjoying a mini heatwave. Case in point, last week. One strip of sunshine and London's pubs are packed.

Now, one lovely London wine bar is celebrating those small sunny wins by serving up discounted glasses of wine when it gets to 16 degrees. – sort of like a happy hour equivalent for warm weather. The deal is already up and running, and will be live until the end of April – mainly because if they did continue it throughout May, June, July (okay, any of the summer months), they’d definitely bankrupt themselves.

Half Cut Market has long been one of those in-the-know neighbourhood spots that feels like proper local London. A wine bar and bottle shop, it focuses on delicious natural wines of proper quality but that you can actually afford. As well as serving up wines by the glass, Head Chef Aidan Richardson (formerly of Brat) dishes up cracking plates, changing the menu up regularly to keep up with the seasonal shifts. Now the North London spot has decided to help Brits celebrate the sunny weather when it intermittently pops up with their £5 vino offer.

(Image credit: Half Cut Market)

Rest assured that this isn’t just any glass of plonk, as top sommelier Holly Willcocks has chosen a vibrant and refreshing Reserve de Gassac Rosé from the South of France - best enjoyed on the sun-filled terrace and accompanied by Chef Aidan Richardson’s signature flatbreads and skewers cooked over flames.

Not that you needed an excuse to head out for a drink, but if you’re a North London local or just fancy exploring more hidden spots around Islington and Camden, then keep an eye on the forecast.

You can find Half Cut Market at 396 York Wy, London N7 9LW.





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