Arsenal announce trophy parade plans after ending 22-year wait for Premier League title

Arsenal have confirmed plans for a Premier League trophy parade through Islington, London, after finally ending their 22-year wait for a league title.

Mikel Arteta’s side were crowned champions on Tuesday night after Manchester City failed to beat AFC Bournemouth, sparking huge celebrations outside the Emirates Stadium that stretched long into the early hours of the morning.

The club has now announced that an official open-top bus parade will take place from 2pm on Sunday, the 31st of May, with thousands of supporters expected to line the streets around Arsenal’s north London home.

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In a statement, Arsenal F.C. said: “Thank you to our supporters for being with us every step of the way on this incredible journey - showing up and turning out for each other and taking us back to where we belong.”

The parade comes the day after Arsenal face Paris Saint-Germain F.C. in the 2026 UEFA Champions League Final in Budapest, meaning the celebrations could yet turn into a historic double trophy party if Arteta’s side lifts Europe’s biggest prize too.

While the exact route has not yet been confirmed, previous Arsenal parades have travelled through Islington past landmarks including Drayton Park, Highbury Grove and Upper Street before returning to the Emirates Stadium.

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The club warned local residents to expect significant disruption across the borough, including road closures, parking suspensions and large crowds throughout the day.

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It marks the end of years of frustration for Arsenal fans after three consecutive second-place finishes and several painful near misses in the title race. The scenes outside the Emirates on Tuesday night suggested north London had been waiting a very long time for this one.

Several players joined supporters during the celebrations, including Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice, with two being seen on social media mooching around the Emirates during the early hours.

Further details about the parade route and timings are expected to be announced through Arsenal’s official channels in the coming days. We just hope the international players don't celebrate too much, as they will need to arrive for World Cup duties shortly after with more trophy celebrations potentially on the horizon.





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