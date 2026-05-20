London Rivers Week celebrates 10 years of reconnecting the capital with its waterways

London Rivers Week will return from 23-31 May 2026, marking ten years of encouraging Londoners to reconnect with the waterways flowing through the capital.

This year’s theme, “know your local river”, shifts the focus away from the postcard views of the Thames and towards the smaller rivers, tributaries and hidden waterways that quietly cut through neighbourhoods across the city.

Across the week, organisers have planned dozens of free events, including guided walks, river clean-ups, photography workshops, wildlife surveys, film screenings and boat trips, all aimed at helping Londoners better understand the role rivers play in the city around them.

Latest Videos From

While the Thames remains London’s most recognisable waterway, many of the rivers feeding into it remain overlooked despite playing a crucial role in biodiversity, flood management and public green space.

The festival also hopes to raise awareness around the growing pressures facing London’s rivers, including pollution, urban run-off and climate change.

A post shared by Thames21, Environmental Charity (@thames21) A photo posted by on

Among this year’s events are a guided “What the River Wants” walk along the River Lea with artist Emma Smith, a community soundwalk tracing the Thames from Rotherhithe to Deptford, and a free screening of the documentary London’s Last Wilderness. Elsewhere, volunteers can take part in river restoration projects, wetland walks and citizen science sessions monitoring river health.

Some events have already booked out, particularly the more hands-on experiences like river wading sessions and bat walks, which probably says something encouraging about Londoners’ appetite for escaping screens and spending more time outdoors.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The festival runs from Saturday, the 23rd of May until Sunday, the 31st of May, with events taking place across London, including Wapping, Deptford, Battersea, Richmond, Clapton and Greenwich.

Many activities are free, though several require booking; you can see what's happening on the Thames21 website.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



