London’s getting a new late night cocktail bar – and it comes with a table side Negroni cart

London is packed full of cracking bars, to the point where you sometimes wonder if there’s anything new they can do. And if it is new, will it actually be worth it? Or will you be given some kind of mango dust to snort whilst someone burns a tequila shot like incense around you. Luckily, London’s latest lovely hotspot brings a touch of old school theatrical glamour back into one of the city’s brutalist buildings.

Nancy’s is a new luxury late night cocktail bar in London Bridge, opening up on June 1st. Set within an iconic 1973 Brutalist egg-box, Nancy’s will be bringing high glamour maximalism and market-to-glass cocktails to SE1.

Whilst most drinks are inspired by, well, alcohol, Nancy’s menu has been inspired by culture, heritage, and the produce from Borough Market. The most exciting part - or at least it will be for anyone who was raised on a diet of heated family Monopoly - is the Lady Luck Negroni Cart. Rolling up to serve tableside tipples, guests will roll the dice to let fate decide which of the six distinct serves they’ll be sipping on. These range from The Classic, made with Plymouth Gin, Campari and Mancini Sweet Vermouth, the decadent Chocolate - served with a Terry’s Chocolate Orange slice, to The Rosé, made using Espadin mezcal, Boatyard Sloe Gin and a touch of Absinthe.

Latest Videos From

Innovative cocktails are all well and good, up to a point. They seem great until you're looking at some kind of tea light holder and trying to work out if you're meant to drink from it or wait for someone to come around and light it. Standing firmly on the side of good innovative, Nancy's is giving guests the option to scale back with its ‘Small Sip’ cocktails. Not only does it mean you're probably going to maintain a fresh faced and clear headed appearance at work the next day, the Small Sips allow novice cocktail sippers to get a little bit more experimental, enjoying a Nancy's spin on classic cocktails without worrying that they won't like it. The team have put its own twist on drinks like a Clover Club and an Appletini, transforming them into something you'll probably wish you'd ordered a maxi-sized version of.

As well as the negronis, there will be a signature Dirty Martini made with a bespoke brine blend from Borough Olives, as well as a Nouvelle Vague which has been inspired by the market's Spice Mountain, and made with spiced cherry syrup and seaweed-infused whisky. All being enjoyed with a dose of 1970s party glamour, with regular DJs and acoustic live sessions as the nights go on.

Nancy’s will be perched on the top of Colechurch house, on London Bridge Walk, making it a decadent way to continue the evening after catching a show, or just sprucing up the weekly post-work drinks that inevitably come after a Thursday. Or Wednesday. Tuesday at a push.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



