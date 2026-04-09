This South London book festival returns with authors, workshops and walks

If you’re after something a bit calmer than the usual London weekend chaos, this might be one to bookmark. Books in the Park is returning to Beckenham Place Park on Saturday, the 25th of April, bringing a full day of author talks, workshops and low-key festival energy to one of south London’s better green spaces.

Now in its third year, the event has quietly built a reputation as a more relaxed alternative to the city’s bigger literary festivals. It’s free to enter, easy to wander in and out of, and spread across the park rather than crammed into a single venue, which makes it feel more like a day out than a formal programme you have to stick to.

There’s a mix of adult and children’s authors appearing across the day, alongside writing workshops, guided walks and interactive events designed to get people involved rather than just sitting and listening. A pop-up bookshop will be running on site too, so if something catches your interest, you won’t have to wait to pick it up.

One of the standout moments this year is a special event dedicated to David Bowie, marking ten years since his death. Bowie famously spent time living in Beckenham, so it’s a fitting place to host a discussion around his life and legacy, with two authors and long-time fans leading the session.

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Away from the talks and workshops, the park’s regular Food and Farmers Market will also be running, which means you can pad out the day with something decent to eat and drink without having to leave the site. If you do book tickets for any of the individual sessions, you’ll also get a small bonus, 10% off at the Mansion Café and The Homestead Café when you show your ticket.

While the festival itself is free to enter, most of the talks and workshops are ticketed individually, with some discounted options available. The money raised doesn’t just cover the event; profits go back into community projects, including literacy initiatives and workshops for children in under-resourced schools, which gives the whole thing a bit more purpose than your standard weekend event.

It’s a simple setup, but that’s kind of the appeal. Turn up, wander around, dip into a talk if you fancy it, grab some food, maybe leave with a book you didn’t plan on buying.

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The event is at Beckenham Place Park on Saturday, the 25th of April.





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