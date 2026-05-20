Steven Spielberg movie Disclosure Day now has its own pair of watches

What pairs well with massively expensive blockbuster movies? Product placement. But this time these tie-ins are something we’d actually quite want to own.

The movie? Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day. The products? A pair of watches from Hamilton.

They are seen on the wrists of Josh O’Connor and Colin Firth, who play leads Daniel Kellner and Noah Scanlon respectively, in the film.

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We’re yet to see Disclosure Day, as it’s out on 12th June, but do have high hopes it will be one of the cinematic highlights of the summer.

The two Hamilton watches are the Khaki Field Mechanical, worn by Josh O’Connor, and the Jazzmaster Open Heart.

As its name might suggest, the Khaki Field Mechanical is a practical, relatively non-flashy watch. But its face does have a whole load of numbers jammed into it.

Who knows, maybe it’ll be used to help people who can’t read a watch tell what time it is in the film’s own reality. Discovery Day has to start some time, after all (again, we haven’t seen the film yet).

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The Jazzmaster Open Heart is a far more ornate watch, one with partly exposed inner workings seen through cut-outs in the face.

Unlike some watch movie tie-ins — we’re looking at you, Daniel-Craig-as-James-Bond-Seamaster-Diver-300M-Co-Axial, at upwards of £5500 — these Hamilton ones aren’t incredibly expensive. By watch standards, anyway.

A Hamilton Jazzmaster Open Heart costs £990, while the Khaki Field Mechanical is £615.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The watchmaker has come up with some pretty ripe justification for the watches’ place in the film, saying "their presence reinforces the role of time as an essential narrative element," says Hamilton.

“Watches should enhance the world of the film and deepen character development."

We doubt this is going to blow up like The Matrix and Neo’s Nokia 8110. But the movie? It could be something special.

Disclosure Day is about extraterrestrial life. Josh O’Connor’s Kellner character blows the whistle on the existence of aliens, and there’s a plan to let the whole world know. But Wardex, of which Firth is the head, wants to stop that from happening.

With Steven Spielberg at the helm, how could Disclosure Day miss? We’ll see how this one pans out when Disclosure Day arrives on 12th June.





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