A vintage market with classic cars, street food and vinyl DJs is back in London

If your idea of a good weekend involves a bit of rummaging, a bit of people-watching and the vague sense you might uncover a bargain, then The Classic Car Boot Sale will be right up your street.

Returning to London this April, taking over Granary Square on April 18 and 19 for a vintage market dialled all the way up.

At its core, it’s a second-hand shopping event, but not the kind where you’re flicking through a couple of rails in a cramped hall. This is a full outdoor sprawl of more than 100 traders selling everything from vintage clothing and jewellery to homeware, vinyl and general bits you didn’t know you needed.

Whether you’re the kind of person who dips in and out of second-hand or someone who’s fully committed to vintage head-to-toe, there’s enough here to keep you busy for a few hours.

The twist, and the thing that sets it apart, is the cars. Instead of standard stalls, a lot of traders set up shop out of vintage motors, which are worth a look in their own right. From 70s British cars like Ford Cortinas to big, gleaming 50s Cadillacs, it's a spectacle in and of itself, all driven in by their owners, who will no doubt be more than happy to chat about them if you hang around long enough.

(Image credit: The Classic Car Boot Sale)

It leans into that aesthetic across the board. There’s a Routemaster bus turned into a bar, vinyl-only DJ sets playing throughout the day, and street food traders operating out of equally well-turned-out vintage wagons. The music sticks to the era as well, with everything from the 20s through to the 80s, so the whole thing ends up feeling less like a market and more like a low-key festival with better shopping.

There’s also a big focus on slow fashion and second-hand culture more broadly, with spaces like Charity Super.Mkt is giving you the chance to dig through affordable finds alongside the more curated vintage pieces. It’s as much about the hunt as it is the end result, which is probably why people keep coming back.

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The event runs from 10am to 6pm on both days (last entry 5:30pm), with tickets starting at £7 for a single day or £14 for the weekend. For something that sits somewhere between a market, a car show and a day festival, it’s not a bad way to fill the weekend.





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