The 10 best whisky bars and pubs in London

Though England is a little way off from being regarded as a global powerhouse, premium whisky-producer, the capital is a great place to visit for a dram. From cosy, hidden underground bars to the world's oldest whisky shop, these are the best whisky spots in London.

We pick our favourite venues for a tipple alongside Andrew Watson and Ed King, two of the founders of the British Bourbon Society . We also feature a few favourites from Shortlist-reading whisky lovers. Silanté!

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(Image credit: Milroys)

Milroy’s

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3 Greek St, London W1D 4NX

No list of great whisky spots in London would be complete without Milroy’s, also known as ‘3 Greek Street’. A Soho institution, it opened in 1964, claiming to be the oldest whisky shop in the world and offers a huge selection of whiskies from all over the world, including rare and collectable drams.

Far more than just a shop with a large range of its own bottlings, it’s a bar, a tasting room, and… step through the hidden door in the bookcase, and you’ll find yourself in The Vault, a speakeasy-style, candlelit underground cocktail bar. What more could you ask for?

(Image credit: Black Rock)

Black Rock

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9 Christopher St, London EC2A 2BS

Black Rock is like no other bar we’ve visited. Just an unassuming basement in Shoreditch, you might not even notice it if you’re walking past. However, go down the stairs and inside, and you’ll feel like you’ve truly found a hidden gem.

It’s compact, cosy, and the pièce de résistance is a showstopper 18ft oak trunk table with two glass windows running its length, through which you can see the bar’s own blend ageing. There are hundreds of bottles to choose from with a dot sticker pricing system starting at £9 for a 35ml pour, along with plenty of cocktails and food, too. Black Rock runs tasting and blending sessions and is also available for private hire.

(Image credit: Coburg Bar)

Coburg Bar

The Connaught, 16 Carlos Pl, London W1K 2AL

Some of the best bars around the world are found in hotels, and London is no exception. Coburg Bar can be found just by Hyde Park in The Connaught, and the hotel is one of London's most famous and prestigious luxury hotels.

The bar is suitably bougie with panelling and velvet seating, but more impressive is the huge whisky compendium menu with drams from all major whisky-producing countries. It’s a great place to take a group with varied tastes since it also has its own house-distilled gin, signature cocktails, champagne and plenty more to cater to any taste.

(Image credit: Soho Whisky Club)

Soho Whisky Club

42 Old Compton St, London W1D 4LR

Nestled, hidden even, above The Vintage House whisky shop (of the same owner), Soho Whisky Club is one of London’s only private members’ clubs specifically for whisky. While membership is not free, and you must apply, you do not need to be a member to book a private tasting. It’s also significant for having one of the largest collections you’ll find in the capital, with over 800 open bottles.

Members are treated to inclusive tasting evenings from distilleries around the world, hosted by the likes of master blenders, head distillers and owners. The bar has also struck a partnership with Craft Irish Whisky to pour its entire portfolio, including some unreleased whiskey that cannot be found anywhere else.

(Image credit: Future)

Buffalo Trace Distillery London

32-33 Long Acre, London WC2E 9LA

It might seem like a tourist spot gift shop, and while it is that to some extent, the relatively new Buffalo Trace venue in Covent Garden shouldn’t be overlooked.

Let’s not forget, Buffalo Trace owns some of the biggest and most sought-after brands in the world of bourbon, including Weller, Blanton’s and (via joint venture) Pappy Van Winkle, making it a great location in the heart of London to try a wide range of drams.

Sure, you can pick up a branded washbag or T-shirt, but the bar is best experienced by booking one of the many tasting experiences on offer, ranging from a beginner's introduction to single barrel tasting.

The best Whisky bars in London: British Bourbon Society's Picks

(Image credit: The Lexington)

The Lexington

96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB

The Lexington pub is an old friend of the British Bourbon Society, but doesn’t look like your typical London boozer, adorned with sofas, high ceilings, red velvet drapes and a chandelier. It has one of the best selections of American whiskies in London at great prices.

It's a music venue too, with plenty of gigs, and there's always a buzzing atmosphere, even midweek. Being a pub, it's also got a decent range of beers, including Pabst Blue Ribbon on draught to pair with a bourbon for the classic American Boilermaker.

(Image credit: Lowcountry)

Lowcountry

71 Nile St, London N1 7RD

Lowcountry is BBS’s favourite American whiskey bar, named after the coast of South Carolina to Georgia. The Shoreditch bar aims to recreate that southern hospitality and love of food and drink. The society hosts a regular bottle share event there, and it's one of the few bars in London to focus entirely on American whiskey and cocktails.

Naturally, it has a great selection of curated bourbons and rye whiskies from the likes of Michter’s and Pappy Van Winkle. BBS highly recommends the Fat Fashion cocktail, which uses fat-washed Buffalo Trace, maple syrup and bitters.

Your picks

(Image credit: Swift Bar)

Swift Soho

12 Old Compton St, London W1D 4TQ

Ben., Goole(Yorkshire): Although it has two other cocktail bars across London, Swift Soho is the most iconic location and the one with more whisky than you can shake a stick at. A menu stretching almost 70 pages with over 400 whiskies from far-flung locations, as well as those closer to home, will certainly keep you occupied before you even pick up the cocktail menu.

There are two bars - upstairs and downstairs - with very different vibes and different menus to suit different occasions and tastes. Upstairs is well-lit and vibrant, while downstairs is more classically moody. The bar also boasts its own exclusive beer, an Irish Coffee Stout brewed by 40ft Brewery.

(Image credit: Scarfes Bar)

Scarfes Bar

Rosewood, 252 High Holborn, London WC1V 7EN

Rafa., Dunstable (Bedfordshire): Scarfes is a top London whisky venue if you feel comfortable setting foot inside a 5-star hotel - this time Rosewood London, which describes itself as a modern manor house. The bar is breathtaking, with a classic yet modern style, and this isn’t simply a case of a cocktail menu which happens to have an Old Fashioned on it.

On the contrary, a stunning whisky cabinet is a focal point, and Scarfes has one of the most comprehensive selections of Scotch in the UK, featuring over 200 rare whiskies and independent bottlings.

A partnership with The Macallan sees it offer exclusive single cask pours and curated tasting experiences. The staff are highly knowledgeable, and it’s known for innovative whisky-based cocktails. Best get that tuxedo dry cleaned!

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The Scotch Malt Whisky Society

19 Greville St, London EC1N 8SQ

Andy., Finchampsted (Berkshire): It’s a members' club, but the Scotch Malt Whisky Society offers you much more than just access to its London venue. It has three more in Scotland as well as various international branches, plus over 150 partner bars globally.

It’s £100 to join for a year and includes a bottle worth £70, making it very good value. Housed in a grand Edwardian building, the London Members Room has a modern but cosy, smart casual style and holds over 500 exclusive single malts from across Scotland.

You can’t get a meal, but there are nibbles available, such as cheese and charcuterie boards, as well as plenty of other types of drinks. As you’d expect, there’s also a plethora of tasting events, and though some are free, most are ticketed on top of your SMWS membership.





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