This legendary London club just got the UK's first tequila vending machine

Drinks companies have been working real alchemy recently, turning those slightly wacky dreams you have (like a swimming pool but it’s lemonade instead of water) into reality. First it was Peroni’s sculpture on Southbank which dispensed actual pints, then the Italian inspired fresco mural which had beer flowing from it, now we have a tequila-only vending machine.

Patron has teamed up with London club 77 to launch the PATRÓN Tequila Lounge and it comes with the UK’s first-ever PATRON El Alto vending machine. The new experience will dispense 5cl bottles of PATRON El Alto, PATRÓN Silver, PATRÓN Reposado and PATRÓN XO Cafe, so there is plenty to choose from. The idea is that you can have a mini taste test of the spirit in a more fun way than being brought little glasses on a tray.

The new lounge itself is an immersive space that brings together two classics: live music venues and tequila. Whilst headlines may be screaming that late-night venues in the capital are on the brink of extinction, Marylebone’s 77 is bringing classy raving back to the forefront. The lounge is perched on the second floor of the building, with a custom mural donning the walls, and a panoramic view stretching out past the dance floor (if you can see through it past all the bodies trying to dance in time to the beat).

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(Image credit: PATRON)

Kicking off on 19th June, the lounge is opening up with a headliner that’s just as exciting as adorable miniature, individual tequila bottles. London artist Nafe Smallz will be performing a DJ set, with tickets available to the public to come down and party.

77 will have plenty of events running across summer, with Meloko performing on Saturday 20th, house music masters Luch & Omri on 4th July, and TeeDee bringing the bassline on 10th July. Unlike your bog-standard

Like all vending machines, you’ll be looking longingly at the price before eventually tapping your card against a reader that took you a couple of tries to successfully locate. PATRÓN'S vending offering looks as though it won’t be any different, with the tequila minis set to retail at £60 – although that looks as though that's for the full quartet, not per 5cl bottle.





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