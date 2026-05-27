This old-timey London bar has just opened up a dedicated Martini Room with -18 degree cocktails

The Martini: the sophisticated sipper that firmly cemented itself in movie culture thanks to the likes of Bond and Carrie Bradshaw, and the universal liquid symbol that you’re a full-time grown up. If you can sip it without wincing that is.

There are a whole host of spectacular spots across London that promise an impressive serve, from Bob Bob Ricard’s Soho joint that serves ‘The World’s Coldest Martini’, to DUKES Bar in Mayfair with its famous martini trolley which brings a theatrical flair to happy hour. Now, Mr Fogg’s has brought their signature serve to Soho, with the launch of their new Martini Parlour.

The Martini Room is the latest addition to Mr Fogg’s Gin Parlour in Covent Garden bringing gin knowledge to casual sippers and martini masters alike. Enclosed within a realm of “icy refinement” The Martini Room holds a large freezer kept at a bracing -18 degrees, preserving a rotating selection of five different chilled martinis.

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Each variation is made with a distinct gin, drawn from the Parlour’s extensive collection of over 200 varieties. According to the team, “Guests may encounter citrus-bright elixirs, delicate pink expressions, or robust “bathtub” styles, each offering its own spirited character.”

(Image credit: Mr Fogg's Gin Parlour)

Each group will be greeted and hosted by a knowledgeable gin-thusiast who will guide guests through all the available styles, helping them work out which tipple will tickle their pickle. Afterwards, you can either select a mar-tiny to test it out, or opt for the full sized serve. As part of the experience, you’ll also be able to pour your own martini (after donning protective gloves, naturally), and adding a gorgeous garnish of your choice to finish.

Martini drinkers tend to fall into two camps: the first are die hard enthusiasts who are somehow infintitely knowledgable about the different glassware and its effect on the taste, and the second is probably most people who love the idea of drinking a martini, are sort of sacred to order one in case they wince or splutter in a sophisticated bar over the sheer strength. The new Martini Room is a good meeting point for the two, with seasoned sippers able to explore a new, unusual gin bases, and the cocktail curious able to ease themselves into the (often intimidating) world of the ice cold martini, starting with a Tiny Tini.

The room itself is open now, running every Thursday-Saturday from 5pm. You can either book in advance, or chance your luck and be spontaneous one post-work drinks, they take walk-ins too, on a first come first served basis.

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You can find Mr Fogg's Gin Parlour at 1 New Row, London, WC2N 4EA.





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