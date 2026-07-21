Sipsmith just launched a new supper club inside its London distillery – with a three course meal, cocktails, and exclusive after-hours access

Supper Clubs made a huge comeback post Covid and are still popping up across the city as Gen Z desperately look for some kind of connection and some quality screen-free time (which they later post obsessively about). Whilst you may be used to seeing them as the next mini pop up from a foodie influencer, the latest London supper sipper club comes from a slightly boozier place: Sipsmith Gin.

(Image credit: Sipsmith)

Sipsmith is opening the doors of is Chiswick distillery for its first Sipper Club – a new, intimate and theatrical dining experience that will be nestled amongst its copper stills (the big distilling vats, but you know, prettier). It’s a pretty limited run for the event, with the first event launching on 29th July, and a second date on 26th August where 28 diners will be treated to cocktails, a three course dinner, as well as mixology masterclasses, and after hours access to the distillery grounds.

(Image credit: Sipsmith)

On arrival (around 7pm) you’ll have a (very civilised) welcome cocktail on an actual converted bus – a vintage style Sipsmith one. Then you’ll be heading to a three-course dinner which has been created by Chef Guiseppe Trezza who is cheffing up straight from The Ned – and if you couldn’t tell by the name, the menu will be Italian inspired. And whilst you usually get curated wine pairings with each course, for this iteration, you’ll be getting a paired cocktail with every dish.

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(Image credit: Sipsmith)

The evening also promises an immersive, theatrical experience as diners are seated in the heart of the distillery, whilst the hosts of the evening will be guiding you through storytelling, presumably about the dish’s provenance, but you never know they might whip out a copy of Harry Potter. At one point during the night it will be the guests’ turn to try their hand at cocktail making, getting hands on with the shakers and spirits to create their own sippable creation. And as a little reward for being sociable with strangers, you get your own little goodie bag to take home.

Like all supper clubs, they ain’t coming cheap, but at the same time for what you’re actually getting (four cocktails and a three course dinner) it’s actually a pretty good deal. The Sipsmith supper club is £90 per person, with the whole evening lasting around three hours. You can book tickets over at Sipsmith's website where there's plenty of information about the limited-run of events.





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