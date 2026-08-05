Spider-Man: Brand New Day packs out London cinemas as it hits $1 billion in series-record time

Ok, so we knew people were fond of Spider-Man, but we didn’t quite expect this. Spider-Man: Brand New Day has reached a billion dollars of box office takings in less than a week.

It’s apparently only been beaten to this milestone once in the past by Avengers: Endgame, which was before the public had started truly flagging on the whole superhero thing. But it’s comfortably a series best.

According to Box Office Mojo, the film made $49 million in the UK over its opening weekend, equivalent to £36 million.

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This is despite Spider-Man: Brand New Day competing for some of the country’s biggest and best screening rooms with Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey.

It looks like the heat on this one isn’t dying down too quickly either. While we wouldn’t expect Brand New Day to get close to its first-weekend numbers this weekend, it’s still pulling out some impressive feats in Leicester Square.

Scanning through the available seats at Cineworld Leicester Square, Vue, and Odeon Luxe, today’s evening screenings at close to sold out if not already there. And Friday’s screenings aren’t far off either — your best bet are the screenings at Odeon Luxe, which we think may only be more readily available thanks to their perhaps less desirable timings.

Want to see Spider-Man: Brand New Day in its very best form? You might want to try and see it in ScreenX.

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Where IMAX, in its top screening rooms, provides a very tall picture, ScreenX goes panoramic with a 270-degree view that kinda bends around the audience’s field of vision.

ScreenX screening rooms in London are found at Cineworld O2 Greenwich, Wandsworth and Hounslow. It's a Cineworld-exclusive cinema presentation in the UK.

Bucking the recent trend of diminishing returns for superhero movies, Spider-Man’s most recent outing No Way Home (2021) is the franchise’s highest grossing to date, with $1.92 billion to its name.

Spider-man: Brand New Day easily beat that film’s opening weekend, with $360 million netted in its opening weekend in the US, to $260 million for No Way Home. Let's see how this one pans out over the weeks.

