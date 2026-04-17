Peroni made literal dreams come true in December when its fountain popped up on London’s Southbank, pouring free pints to passersby. Now, it’s back with a new and boozy instalment all inspired by beautiful Italian Renaissance art.

Usually, any couple going to see artwork comprises one person who is there for the culture, and the other who has been bribed with the promise of a gift shop and cafe visit. Peroni's latest free instalment will be uniting both parties in a very delicious way.

The installation is a full-on fresco - titled Il Fresco di Peroni, an optical illusion, mural-style piece which invites guests to step inside the only artistic masterpiece you can actually get a taste of.

It’s popping up in Covent Garden across the early May bank holiday, kicking off the long weekend celebrations from 30th April until Saturday 2nd May from midday to 8pm. It’s all about celebrating Italy’s cherished aperitivo ritual, which gets people snacking and socialising before dinner. So what better way to honour it than by a free (half) pint dispensed to you by a stunning artwork? Although it will be limited to one pour each, and you’ll have to be over 18.

(Image credit: Peroni Nastro Azzurro)

The fresco, blending classical art with modern Italian style, is a large-scale artwork inspired by iconic Renaissance scenes, seen through a modern lens. It has been created by the artist collective Joy Collective, who have blended the traditional artistic style of Renaissance paintings you see around museums and galleries, with the more modern influences of, well, Peroni.

It will be nestled under three archways, giving passersby an architectural reminder of beautiful European cities, with the mural shining out from behind it, depicting an appertibo style ritual.

Similar to the Peroni dispensing fountain in December, the mural is a fun way to blend the historic with the refreshing, giving us a more novel experience than the typical bar pump.

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